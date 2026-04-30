Why Anne Hathaway's aesthetician trusts this butterfly quartz facial stone

Anne Hathaway is possibly the busiest woman in Hollywood this year as she awaits five releases, including the much-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. That means countless red carpets, GRWMs and BTS close-ups. And of course, there's Met Gala too!

Anne Hathaway has been the poster girl for undetectable injectables; however, the secret to her flawless camera-ready face may not be pricey treatments, but a simple bedside table tool!

A good facial stone could be more important than you think; just ask Anne Hathaway's aesthetician!

For years, Hathaway has relied on celebrity aesthetician Georgia Louise, not just for pre-event glow-ups but as part of a broader, consistent routine. Hathaway quickly became one of Louise’s most loyal clients, and often trusts her with early morning sculpting sessions before major appearances and calming treatments during travel.