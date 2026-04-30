Why Anne Hathaway's aesthetician trusts this butterfly quartz facial stone

Anne Hathaway is possibly the busiest woman in Hollywood this year as she awaits five releases, including the much-anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. That means countless red carpets, GRWMs and BTS close-ups. And of course, there's Met Gala too!
Anne Hathaway has been the poster girl for undetectable injectables; however, the secret to her flawless camera-ready face may not be pricey treatments, but a simple bedside table tool!
For years, Hathaway has relied on celebrity aesthetician Georgia Louise, not just for pre-event glow-ups but as part of a broader, consistent routine. Hathaway quickly became one of Louise’s most loyal clients, and often trusts her with early morning sculpting sessions before major appearances and calming treatments during travel.
Louise’s signature Lift + Sculpt facial, famed for its intense, hands-on techniques and tools like the now-iconic butterfly-shaped gua sha stone have become something of a talking point in beauty circles.
The Georgia Louise Lift + Sculpt Butterfly Stone is something Louise jas perfected over years. Louise’s Lift + Sculpt stone is aimed at lymphatic drainage, fascia release and facial contouring, and also reduces puffiness and boosts circulation.
Sculpted from healing rose quartz crystal, the Georgia Louise Lift + Sculpt Butterfly Stone is designed to lift, drain, and contour the face by draining puffiness and unwanted toxins. The crystal is more functional than a regular gua sha; it's Inspired by her massage technique, as this tool perfectly fits into all face contours to create a deep, relaxing massage.
The butterfly wings, particularly, are designed to contour the face muscles. Louise shared on Instagram that she designed this tool around 15 years ago to mimic her signature knuckling hands massage, for sculpting, lifting, and awakening the skin.
She added, "It’s even patented, a true original. Which is why it’s bittersweet to see hundreds of copies of my butterfly shape out there. This design is more than a tool; it’s a piece of my story, my technique, and my artistry."
“Early in my career, I realized you could structurally change the skin by putting what we call elbow grease into it,” Louise explains in a recent. “It’s truly remarkable how when you have hands and know how to use them, you can lift and sculpt the muscles, remove the toxins, get the blood flowing and get your skin glowing.”
Why Anne Hathaway is the perfect 'longevity beauty model'
Louise is a self-described “longevity aesthetician” who offers IV drips, vitamin shots, nutritional coaching and hyperbaric oxygen therapy and broke down why Hathaway is the perfect inspiration for good skin. Of course, Hathaway’s even skin is the outcome of a lifestyle that prioritises consistency over quick fixes.
“She works really, really hard at it. It’s not just about me as her aesthetician, giving her an incredible facial at many different times of the day, depending when she needs me,” the aesthetician explains.
“She’s a true testament of my beauty longevity model. She doesn’t drink alcohol. She eats a beautiful diet. She works out. She has such good discipline. She does mantras. She’s a very healthy, very nurturing mother who works hard but knows how to take care of herself.”
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