8 nail care secrets for healthy fingernails

Shifting your focus to your nails is very important and here’s how you can make your nail treatment hygienic.

Trim and file: Even if you don’t want to cut your nail short, you must trim and file them to shape. This is just like maintaining long hair by removing split ends so that the hair can grow better. The same rule applies here. Cutting the edges ensures the nails stay in shape and no dirt is accumulated underneath.

Clean and dry: Just like you wash your face, wash your hands and specially focus on rubbing the nails lightly to take out the dirt and grease. Pat them dry and keep them clean afterwards. Make sure that your fingernails are not constantly exposed to water otherwise it will become weak, soft and brittle leading to chances of infection of breakage.

Moisturise: Yes, apply moisturiser on your fingernails as well. You may use the regular body one, or use a specialised nail moisturiser or hand cream for this purpose. This keeps the skin hydrated, soft and clean.

Apply a protective coat on fingers: Even if you are not wearing a nail polish, do apply a protective layer on your nails to keep it safe from dust or infections. Additionally, it gives a natural gloss to your nails.