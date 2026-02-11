8 nail care secrets for healthy fingernails

When it comes to beauty and skincare, it is most often following heavy layered treatments for the facial skin, the hair and the body; while the fingernails are often pushed into oblivion. After some coaxing and right before important life events comes the mandatory manicure and pedicure. Otherwise, after the application of two-coat nail paint or the fancy nail art, this part of the body is often taken for granted. That is why it is important to turn your attention to the fingernails from today and engage in basic care tips. We have curated the best ways to take care of your nails so that you don’t have to go hunting truth from myth.
Shifting your focus to your nails is very important and here’s how you can make your nail treatment hygienic.
Trim and file: Even if you don’t want to cut your nail short, you must trim and file them to shape. This is just like maintaining long hair by removing split ends so that the hair can grow better. The same rule applies here. Cutting the edges ensures the nails stay in shape and no dirt is accumulated underneath.
Clean and dry: Just like you wash your face, wash your hands and specially focus on rubbing the nails lightly to take out the dirt and grease. Pat them dry and keep them clean afterwards. Make sure that your fingernails are not constantly exposed to water otherwise it will become weak, soft and brittle leading to chances of infection of breakage.
Moisturise: Yes, apply moisturiser on your fingernails as well. You may use the regular body one, or use a specialised nail moisturiser or hand cream for this purpose. This keeps the skin hydrated, soft and clean.
Apply a protective coat on fingers: Even if you are not wearing a nail polish, do apply a protective layer on your nails to keep it safe from dust or infections. Additionally, it gives a natural gloss to your nails.
No biting: Many people have the habit of biting off their nails. That needs to be consciously stopped else it may leave the nails brittle and weak. It means that the nails become prone to being chipped or falling off in inconsistent layers quite often.
Nails are not tools: Often times in the absence of proper tools, nails are used as bottle openers or for other purpose. If you have to maintain your nails then using them as tools must definitely be put an end to.
No harsh nail products: Always verify the products that you are using are actually good for your nails. If you try out products and see that they don’t suit you, immediately stop using them.
Visit the dermatologist if problem persists: If you notice unusual discolouration of the fingernails, pain near the cuticles, or any other problems, then don’t ignore them. Immediately visit a dermatologist for proper care instructions and supplements.