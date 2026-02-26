Are expensive shampoos really worth the splurge?

Ornate bottles, glossy campaigns and persuasive testimonials often position premium shampoos as transformative fixes for every hair concern. But dermatologists say the reality is more measured: in many cases, affordable shampoos found in supermarkets and pharmacies can perform just as well as luxury alternatives.

Do premium shampoos outperform affordable favourites?

The key, experts explain, lies less in branding and more in ingredients, scalp needs and overall haircare habits. Understanding your hair type, frequency of washing and styling practices can make a greater difference than upgrading to a higher price point.

Dr Crystal Aguh, dermatologist and director of the Ethnic Skin Program at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, categorises hair broadly into two groups: damage-prone and damage-resistant.

Damage-prone hair includes tightly curled or coily textures, chemically treated strands and hair frequently styled with hot tools. Damage-resistant hair typically refers to straight, oily hair types that tolerate more frequent washing.

For those in the damage-prone category, Aguh advises caution with shampoos where sodium lauryl sulfate is a primary ingredient. This cleansing agent removes sebum — the natural oil that coats and protects hair — which can leave strands feeling dry and more susceptible to breakage. She recommends washing tightly curled or coily hair once a week, while dyed wavy hair may benefit from cleansing every two to three days. Oily, straight hair, by contrast, can usually be washed daily without significant harm.