Tired of dry shampoo? 4 ways to remove dirt and grease from your hair

Dry shampoos, as useful as they are, can also make your scalp tired and strip off all the naturally produced oil to keep your hair strands happy and healthy. This winter, we have listed the top four ways to get rid of the stubborn grease and dirt from your silky strands.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree essential oil has been the holy grail of skincare and haircare for ages. Adding two to three drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo or to water will help control oil and keep your scalp fresh. On the plus side, also helps get rid of any dandruff.

Apple cider vinegar

Did you know that apple cider vinegar helps in balancing scalp PH? Don’t worry, we are here to spill the secret! Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water and thoroughly rinse your hair. Remember to apply a leave-in conditioner to trap in the moisture. This will not only keep your scalp grease-free, but you will also have hydrated hair strands!