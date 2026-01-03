Tired of dry shampoo? 4 ways to remove dirt and grease from your hair

Dry shampoos, as useful as they are, can also make your scalp tired and strip off all the naturally produced oil to keep your hair strands happy and healthy. This winter, we have listed the top four ways to get rid of the stubborn grease and dirt from your silky strands.
Tea tree oil
Tea tree essential oil has been the holy grail of skincare and haircare for ages. Adding two to three drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo or to water will help control oil and keep your scalp fresh. On the plus side, also helps get rid of any dandruff.
Apple cider vinegar
Did you know that apple cider vinegar helps in balancing scalp PH? Don’t worry, we are here to spill the secret! Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water and thoroughly rinse your hair. Remember to apply a leave-in conditioner to trap in the moisture. This will not only keep your scalp grease-free, but you will also have hydrated hair strands!
Cornstarch powder
Make your own at-home DIY dry shampoo! Dab a little amount of cornstarch powder on the roots or where your hair feels greasy, and you have got yourself a budget-friendly dry shampoo!
Aloe vera gel
Aloe gel not only works for soothing skin burns and rashes but also acts as a natural shampoo for greasy hair. It has cleansing properties that can remove grease without stripping natural oils from the scalp! Mix equal parts of aloe vera gel and water, apply, let it stay for 10 mins and rinse it off. You will be left with soft, manageable hair and a non-greasy and fresh scalp!
(Written by Anoushka Nag)