7 gifts to never include in a wedding hamper for in-laws

Wedding gifts could be an elegant way to welcome your new family into your lives; however, when it is to your in-laws it’s important to make a mark and avoid anything too risky! Before you freak out about what to gift your in-laws, we are listing below 7 gifts to never include in a wedding hamper!
Perfumes are considered personal and the taste for the fragrances can be subjective. Stronger perfumes could create a distasteful experience for an individual.
Indian weddings are considered holy and have many rituals that are explicitly connected to certain deities. Bringing alcohol as a gift could hurt religious sentiments and can be seen as culturally inappropriate.
In recent times, people have become extremely mindful of what they consume. They have started consulting with their doctors more often, and gifting wellness and health products, such as supplements and vitamins, could be a miss.
In most of the Indian households, black is considered inauspicious, and white is considered a colour for mourning. Gifting clothes of these colours to your in-laws could create an impression of not being culturally aware enough.
Leather products could make Indian households scrunch their noses up. Avoid anything that is leather, as it could hurt religious sentiments, mostly in strictly traditional households.
In many households, mirrors as gifts are believed to be inauspicious as they may signify broken relationships and ill fortune if gifted.
Home décor remains to be something personal and subjective, just like fragrances and perfumes. Its best to steer clear of bold and loud home décor as it may rub your in laws off the wrong way.
