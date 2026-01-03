7 gifts to never include in a wedding hamper for in-laws

Wedding gifts could be an elegant way to welcome your new family into your lives; however, when it is to your in-laws it’s important to make a mark and avoid anything too risky! Before you freak out about what to gift your in-laws, we are listing below 7 gifts to never include in a wedding hamper!

Strong perfumes and scents

Perfumes are considered personal and the taste for the fragrances can be subjective. Stronger perfumes could create a distasteful experience for an individual.

Alcohol

Indian weddings are considered holy and have many rituals that are explicitly connected to certain deities. Bringing alcohol as a gift could hurt religious sentiments and can be seen as culturally inappropriate.

Health or wellness products

In recent times, people have become extremely mindful of what they consume. They have started consulting with their doctors more often, and gifting wellness and health products, such as supplements and vitamins, could be a miss.