6 reasons why wearing socks for a long time may be harmful

If you are still wondering what might be the downsides of wearing socks for a long time, here’s a simplified list of what you should be careful of.

Flow of air is reduced: If you always wrap socks around your feet, the natural airflow and ventilation gets restricted. While fluffier fabrics still allow some amount of airflow, tighter ones completely restrict ventilation. This leads to the skin not being able to breathe properly which in turn might give rise to many problems.

Fungal infections: If the fabric of the socks tightly presses against your skin for a long time without proper ventilation, it will make you prone to fungal or bacterial infections. This is particularly true during the monsoon seasons when the weather is very wet and damp. Moreover, it is also recommended that you always dry your feet and the socks before putting them on.

Smelly Feet: Wearing socks for a long time is also one of the reasons why you may develop smelly feet. Thus, wear the socks for a short time. In case you are outdoors for a long time, try to settle yourself down for a quick break during which open your socks so that your feet can touch air, before putting them on again.