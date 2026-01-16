3 reasons why you should avoid using roll-ons

In spite of having several advantages like small size, easily portable and fuss-free application, there are a few reasons why you may want to switch over to any other product and let roll-ons go on a break.

Takes long to dry: Once you apply roll-ons to your underarms, you are instantly hit by a damp feeling. In fact, once you resume normal activity, with your hands, you might even get a sticky sensation. For those whose mind consciously drifts to that feeling, it is rather uncomfortable. And during the summer months, when even after a shower, you get drench in sweat soon, it does become a hassle and may amount to body odour instead of reducing it.

White residue: Following from the stickiness, wetness and the raw ingredients of roll-ons, you may often start finding white residues under your arms. These white residues are dermatologically harmful for the skin. Apart from inviting body odours, they even pave the way for rashes, redness, itchiness or allergies. Once you start giving in to the itchiness, the epidermal layer starts suffering, even hitting the skin barrier.