3 reasons why you should avoid using roll-ons

If you take a nice shower, put on your best clothes and then go about your daily work, only to find out after a while that your underarms smell? Do you not instantly reach out to your trusted roll-ons under such circumstances? But do you know that prolonged use of roll-ons may not be beneficial for the skin or health? Here’s why you need to reconsider using roll-ons and maybe start moving on to more natural products.
In spite of having several advantages like small size, easily portable and fuss-free application, there are a few reasons why you may want to switch over to any other product and let roll-ons go on a break.
Takes long to dry: Once you apply roll-ons to your underarms, you are instantly hit by a damp feeling. In fact, once you resume normal activity, with your hands, you might even get a sticky sensation. For those whose mind consciously drifts to that feeling, it is rather uncomfortable. And during the summer months, when even after a shower, you get drench in sweat soon, it does become a hassle and may amount to body odour instead of reducing it.
White residue: Following from the stickiness, wetness and the raw ingredients of roll-ons, you may often start finding white residues under your arms. These white residues are dermatologically harmful for the skin. Apart from inviting body odours, they even pave the way for rashes, redness, itchiness or allergies. Once you start giving in to the itchiness, the epidermal layer starts suffering, even hitting the skin barrier.
Limited fragrances: Every time you go to purchase a roll-on for the body, you would find those few fragrances in which they are typically available in. Compared to that, under-arm masks or other products come in various varieties that also make you curious to try out different fragrances and products. Also, sometimes, using the same product for a long time makes the product lose its relevance and utility. Thus, it is good to keep changing products once in a while so that the body doesn’t start getting too used to it.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.