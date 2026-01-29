Is snoring connected to vitamin D deficiency? Here's the truth

Increased levels of inflammation may be associated with Vitamin D deficiency. Also, inflammation in the nasal passages or upper respiratory tract can cause both swelling and congestion. However, narrowing the airway leads to difficulty breathing normally when asleep because of more narrowing occurring. As a result of these changes occurring during sleep, snoring could occur as well as short periods of stopping breathing similar to mild sleep apnea.

According to studies, individuals with vitamin D deficiency appear to be more prone to metabolic disorders. Many of these individuals report chronic fatigue and poor quality of sleep due to their chronic deficiency of vitamin D. Other symptoms may also occur that overlap with those seen in Obstructive Sleep-Disordered Breathing Syndrome (OSAS) such as unrefreshing sleep and difficulty breathing at night.

The majority of people do not know they have a vitamin D deficiency. This has happened largely because not enough time spent in the sun has meant there is little production of vitamin D within the body due to a lack of safe amounts of sunshine exposure. However, you can get vitamin D through your diet as well. This can include foods like salmon and sardines (fatty fish), egg yolks, sun-exposed mushrooms, and fortified milk. For many people, supplements can help ensure optimal levels of vitamin D.