Is snoring connected to vitamin D deficiency? Here's the truth

A lot of people think that snoring is only a minor inconvenience, and/or due to a lack of sleep, nasal congestion, or position during sleep. It has also been commonly associated with being overweight and having obstructive sleep apnea. However, new evidence indicates a different contributing factor which has previously not received as much attention until recently. It appears that vitamin D can affect snoring and other breathing issues while sleeping. Vitamin D deficiency is becoming more common worldwide.
The sunshine vitamin plays an important role in maintaining healthy muscle function within the whole body, including those in the upper airway. The muscles that support the upper airway maintain it in an open position during sleep. So when there are low levels of vitamin D, these muscles are less toned. So the tissues of the airway will relax and partially collapse during sleep. When airflow to and through the throat is reduced due to tissue collapse, it can cause vibrations in this area that produce a noise known as snoring.
Increased levels of inflammation may be associated with Vitamin D deficiency. Also, inflammation in the nasal passages or upper respiratory tract can cause both swelling and congestion. However, narrowing the airway leads to difficulty breathing normally when asleep because of more narrowing occurring. As a result of these changes occurring during sleep, snoring could occur as well as short periods of stopping breathing similar to mild sleep apnea.
According to studies, individuals with vitamin D deficiency appear to be more prone to metabolic disorders. Many of these individuals report chronic fatigue and poor quality of sleep due to their chronic deficiency of vitamin D. Other symptoms may also occur that overlap with those seen in Obstructive Sleep-Disordered Breathing Syndrome (OSAS) such as unrefreshing sleep and difficulty breathing at night.
The majority of people do not know they have a vitamin D deficiency. This has happened largely because not enough time spent in the sun has meant there is little production of vitamin D within the body due to a lack of safe amounts of sunshine exposure. However, you can get vitamin D through your diet as well. This can include foods like salmon and sardines (fatty fish), egg yolks, sun-exposed mushrooms, and fortified milk. For many people, supplements can help ensure optimal levels of vitamin D.