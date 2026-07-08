Did you know lipsticks have a 5,000-year-old history most people never hear about?

The Egyptians got their red lipstick from crushed insects in the form of carmine. In 3500 B.C., Queen Puabi of Mesopotamia was believed to wear her lips red after mixing crushed jewels with white lead. The Romans also favoured the use of red lipstick, but it is said that some of the lip products were made with mercury. A thousand years ago in China, lip products were made from beeswax. They were used not for the colour but to prevent them from drying out and chapping.

The application of lipsticks in Europe during medieval times was discouraged. It went against the concepts of modesty that Christianity advocated for. There came a time when the wearing of lipstick became popular once again, thanks to Queen Elizabeth I of England. This did not last long, since, after her time, lipstick became controversial again.