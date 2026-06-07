What are gym lips, the minimalist lip trend that's taking over the internet?

How to get the gym lip in less than 60 seconds?

In all honesty, creating the gym lip look doesn’t even take 60 seconds if you are a pro. To get this look, line your lips, but not the regular way. Only line the most prominent parts of your lips which will help it look blushed. Then smudge the lip liner to create a smudgy look. Apply the lip balm over it. The soft hue created by this overall smudged look is your gym lip.

This kind of a look uses minimal products on the lip which means it is safe from the use of too many chemicals. Moreover, the use of a plain lip balm also nourishes and moisturises the lip, leading to fewer cracks. The gym lip look is versatile enough to go with any kind of look. From going out for a jog, to attending your daily yoga classes or the minimal look your workplace orders you to be in or that soft summer looks for a brunch, lunch or a date, gym lip is the sure shot solution for all.

The best part? Not just the netizens, but even celebrities like Alia Bhatt or Kylie Jenner opt for this kind of makeup, and that is also part of the reason why this trend has blown up.