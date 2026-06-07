What are gym lips, the minimalist lip trend that's taking over the internet?

One of the most interesting parts about fashion or makeup is that nothing ever really goes out of the cycle. It’s a circle where every trend has its own mark and it keeps coming back after a certain duration of time. While last year or the end of last year was more about maximalism, come summer and everyone is turning the spotlight to minimalism. Moreover, when it comes to minimalism, the no-makeup, makeup look is one of the hot topics of discussion, and within it is emerging the recent trend of gym lips.
For those who are already wondering what gym lips can be, it really has nothing to do with the gym – literally. It just derives its name from the gym, rather, its aftermath. A gym lip is referred to one where the lips have a natural flushed look, which is usually seen on the face and body after someone works out in the gym. This solves the mystery behind its unusual name.
The best part of having this kind of lip make-up is that it needs only two products. Use the lip colour which works best for you and keep a lip balm handy. If they are slightly tinted on the lines of a pink hue, it is even better.
How to get the gym lip in less than 60 seconds?
In all honesty, creating the gym lip look doesn’t even take 60 seconds if you are a pro. To get this look, line your lips, but not the regular way. Only line the most prominent parts of your lips which will help it look blushed. Then smudge the lip liner to create a smudgy look. Apply the lip balm over it. The soft hue created by this overall smudged look is your gym lip.
This kind of a look uses minimal products on the lip which means it is safe from the use of too many chemicals. Moreover, the use of a plain lip balm also nourishes and moisturises the lip, leading to fewer cracks. The gym lip look is versatile enough to go with any kind of look. From going out for a jog, to attending your daily yoga classes or the minimal look your workplace orders you to be in or that soft summer looks for a brunch, lunch or a date, gym lip is the sure shot solution for all.
The best part? Not just the netizens, but even celebrities like Alia Bhatt or Kylie Jenner opt for this kind of makeup, and that is also part of the reason why this trend has blown up.