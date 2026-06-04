Can your hair colour tell about your health? Here’s what science reveals

Hair colour is generally thought of as just cosmetic trait, but scientists say it can hint at certain health issues. The impact of hair colour on your health is directly linked to your melanin level. Although the colour itself isn't a big deal, some associated genetic traits can affect how you deal with diseases and age. So while blonde locks might not directly harm you, the genes behind them could influence your overall well-being.

The impact of hair colour on your health and what researchers have found

Your natural hair colour depends on eumelanin and pheomelanin. Eumelanin gives you dark hair like black or brown. Pheomelanin does the opposite, making blond and red hair. It's your personal blend of these pigments that decides the actual hair colour you inherit.