Can your hair colour tell about your health? Here’s what science reveals

Hair colour is generally thought of as just cosmetic trait, but scientists say it can hint at certain health issues. The impact of hair colour on your health is directly linked to your melanin level. Although the colour itself isn't a big deal, some associated genetic traits can affect how you deal with diseases and age. So while blonde locks might not directly harm you, the genes behind them could influence your overall well-being.
Your natural hair colour depends on eumelanin and pheomelanin. Eumelanin gives you dark hair like black or brown. Pheomelanin does the opposite, making blond and red hair. It's your personal blend of these pigments that decides the actual hair colour you inherit.
Redheads usually have a certain variant of the MC1R gene that makes their pigment-producing cells create more pheomelanin. Because of this, most of them have fair skin that burns easily and doesn't tan well. Research shows that people with these MC1R gene variants are at a higher risk for melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer. This increased risk isn't always because of sun exposure, though sun protection is still super important.
Scientists have also explored the impact of hair colour on your health through pain perception. People with red hair might tolerate pain better due to different hormone levels and opioid receptors. So, it's not just about how they look; red hair is linked to some unique pain experiences too.
Studies suggest that people with red hair might need up to 20% more anesthesia since it's less effective on them. Plus, these individuals often feel more scared and anxious about dental visits because the numbing stuff doesn't work as well. So, they require more care and special consideration to stay comfortable during procedures.
Some research points to another possible effect of the impact of hair colour on your health. People with dark hair might be slightly more prone to alopecia areata. This autoimmune condition leads to patchy hair loss, usually showing up as round bald spots on the scalp or beard. Anyone can get it, but it typically starts in childhood or young adulthood.
Hair turns grey when pigment-producing stem cells in hair follicles run out over time. Eventually, the follicles stop adding melanin to new hairs. Research shows that stress might speed up greying. During stressful times, the body dumps norepinehrine into hair follicles. This chemical hits melanocyte stem cells hard and ramps up greying too. The impact of hair colour on your health is also seen in this process, as stress affects future hair growth rather than changing the colour of existing strands.