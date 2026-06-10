Is your homemade onion juice ineffective against hair fall? Here's the real reason

Onion is considered as a miracle remedy for hair fall because it is rich in sulphur compounds and antioxidants. It is said to nourish the scalp, promote circulation, and strengthen hair roots. But if you have been applying homemade onion juice still have a lot of hair fall even after weeks. The explanation may lie in how you are using it and whether your scalp needs it in the first place.

Hair fall won't stop? Onion juice may not be the answer

Ayurveda says that the balance of the doshas, particularly Pitta, directly affects the health of your hair. Things like excessive stress, poor digestion, irregular sleep patterns, spicy foods, hormone imbalances, and nutritional shortages can all worsen internal hair loss.