Is your homemade onion juice ineffective against hair fall? Here's the real reason

Onion is considered as a miracle remedy for hair fall because it is rich in sulphur compounds and antioxidants. It is said to nourish the scalp, promote circulation, and strengthen hair roots. But if you have been applying homemade onion juice still have a lot of hair fall even after weeks. The explanation may lie in how you are using it and whether your scalp needs it in the first place.
Ayurveda says that the balance of the doshas, particularly Pitta, directly affects the health of your hair. Things like excessive stress, poor digestion, irregular sleep patterns, spicy foods, hormone imbalances, and nutritional shortages can all worsen internal hair loss.
Although onion juice can improve the surface health of the scalp, it cannot completely address interior imbalances. Topical treatments alone may not be very effective if your body is deficient in iron, protein, or vitamin D, or if stress hormones are increased.
It's also possible that you're using the wrong kind of onion juice. A lot of folks make a thick paste out of onions and apply it straight without straining. This can clog follicles, irritate the scalp, and make it challenging to adequately wash out. Stale or fermented onion juice may also cause inflammation.
Onion juice be extracted fresh and carefully filtered. Additionally, some Ayurvedic practitioners advise combining onion juice with calming substances like aloe vera, coconut oil, or bhringraj oil to counteract its harshness.
Excessive application can backfire
Your scalp barrier will be irritated if you keep using onion juice all the time, even more if you already have sensitive skin, dandruff, or inflammation of the scalp. You might face a lot of itching, dryness, redness, and even more shedding. Ayurvedic beauty practices require consistency and moderation. For most hair types, using onion juice once or twice a week is thought to be adequate.
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