DASH diet: Does it help reduce dementia risk?

The DASH Diet is rated highest for lowering one's chances of developing dementia because it helps to improve cognitive performance and slow down memory loss. Doctors concluded from the evidence presented in a recent study that an individual who consistently follows the DASH Diet will exhibit significant cognitive improvements. Other foods that have been found to aid cognition are those that contain vegetables, fish, and moderate amounts of alcohol (1 glass of wine).
The DASH diet stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and is a way to help lower high blood pressure. More recently, research has shown that this diet may help to prevent dementia as well. This is due to the link between how your heart works, and how your brain functions. The DASH diet helps to reduce the effects of major contributors to cognitive impairment such as hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, being overweight or obese, and having high cholesterol.
According to research, there are many benefits for people who follow the DASH Diet in terms of cognitive function improvements.
-Lower blood pressure prevents damage to blood vessels of the brain
-Reduce chronic brain inflammation affects brain cells
-Improve brain circulation providing nourishment to brain tissue
-Support healthy vascular system to help protect against Alzheimer's disease
-Maintain healthy glucose balance in order to help prevent cognitive decline
The DASH diet encourages a more balanced way of eating and has a reduced amount of processed food. The core foods included in the diet are:
-Dark leafy green vegetables
-Berries
-Whole grains such as oats and brown rice
-Low-fat dairy products. Lean proteins such as fish and chicken
-Legumes and beans
-Nuts and seeds
-Healthy fat sources, such as olive oil
At the same time, the DASH diet has a limit on sodium, red and processed meats, and added sugars.
