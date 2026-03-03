DASH diet: Does it help reduce dementia risk?

The DASH Diet is rated highest for lowering one's chances of developing dementia because it helps to improve cognitive performance and slow down memory loss. Doctors concluded from the evidence presented in a recent study that an individual who consistently follows the DASH Diet will exhibit significant cognitive improvements. Other foods that have been found to aid cognition are those that contain vegetables, fish, and moderate amounts of alcohol (1 glass of wine).

What is the DASH diet?

The DASH diet stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and is a way to help lower high blood pressure. More recently, research has shown that this diet may help to prevent dementia as well. This is due to the link between how your heart works, and how your brain functions. The DASH diet helps to reduce the effects of major contributors to cognitive impairment such as hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, being overweight or obese, and having high cholesterol.