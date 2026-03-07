Do pimple patches really help with faster healing?

Protection from external agents: Many people choose to use a pimple patch not on the pimple itself but while it is healing. This is done because the patches form a barrier between external agents like dirt and pollution, and keeps the area safe, clean and gives it the time needed to heal. Most patches are made with hydrocolloid which provides the desired moisture for the space to heal while polyurethane protects the space from bacterial attack.

Medicinal properties: Just like a band-aid has its own medicinal property, similarly, pimple patches, sometimes come with a coating of agents which speeden up the healing process. This includes salicylic acid which reduces inflammation, opens pores, and lessens oil secretion. Benzoyl peroxide, which is sometimes present in these patches help in removing unwanted infection-causing bacteria.