What is moisture masking and is it the key to a flawless makeup look?

Many women want to achieve smooth skin with their makeup; however, many times they have issues with either patchy foundation, significant texture, and/or very noticeable cracks/separation within their makeup. Some do not realize that their makeup can be caused by their skincare routine. One solution to this problem is called moisture masking. The viral trend involves using a heavy layer of moisture on the face and leaving it there like a face mask so that it is able to penetrate deeply into the skin. The concept is very simple; if your skin is very hydrated it will provide a nice even smoother looking surface for applying your makeup.
According to experts, moisture masking, is gaining in popularity because it allows you to quickly and easily provide deep hydration at home. Instead of just slapping some moisturiser on and moving on with life, the moisture mask gives your skin time to drink in both water and nourishment from the product.
The outer layer of skin stays smooth and healthy when it has enough moisture to hold onto its natural oil and maintain a strong barrier against bacteria. Additionally, well-hydrated skin will appear more radiant and reduce the visibility of fine lines created by lack of moisture.
Hydration makes a difference in how your make-up goes on. According to dermatologists, applying make-up to hydrated skin will create a smooth, even surface that allows for seamless blending of foundation and concealer. On the other hand, if your skin is dry, the make-up will adhere to the dry patches, emphasize cracks, and wear off quickly.
Moisture masking also has the benefit of repairing your skin's barrier, calming redness, smoothing out any rough patches on your skin, and giving your skin a plump, healthy-looking appearance. When applied before makeup, moisture masks can help the foundation move onto your skin more easily.
Moisture masking can be beneficial to those who have dry, hard to see type skin, sensitive type skin, and dehydrated type skin, but people that have oily and acne-prone type skin need to proceed with some caution. Too much of a thick coat of moisturizer may clog your pores. If you currently have any active pimples or skin conditions then it is best to avoid.
Experts recommend conducting a patch test to determine if the user has sensitive or allergy-prone skin. If you use heavy cream, it may cause irritation, redness, and whiteheads.