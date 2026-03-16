What is moisture masking and is it the key to a flawless makeup look?

Many women want to achieve smooth skin with their makeup; however, many times they have issues with either patchy foundation, significant texture, and/or very noticeable cracks/separation within their makeup. Some do not realize that their makeup can be caused by their skincare routine. One solution to this problem is called moisture masking. The viral trend involves using a heavy layer of moisture on the face and leaving it there like a face mask so that it is able to penetrate deeply into the skin. The concept is very simple; if your skin is very hydrated it will provide a nice even smoother looking surface for applying your makeup.

Why moisture masking is gaining popularity?

According to experts, moisture masking, is gaining in popularity because it allows you to quickly and easily provide deep hydration at home. Instead of just slapping some moisturiser on and moving on with life, the moisture mask gives your skin time to drink in both water and nourishment from the product.