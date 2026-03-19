Beauty and Wellness

Why Nalpamaradi Thailam is everywhere right now, decades after it began

Long used as a pre-bath ritual in Kerala, Ayurvedic oil Nalpamaradi Thailam is gaining attention again
What is Nalpamaradi Thailam?
Viral skincare has rediscovered Nalpamaradi Thailam
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2 min read

Long before “glass skin” and “barrier repair” entered the skincare lexicon, the deep yellow oil Nalpamaradi Thailam was already part of everyday life in Kerala. It was massaged into sun-warmed skin and rinsed off before a bath. Now, suddenly, it’s viral. But what exactly is it—and does it deserve the spotlight?

What Nalpamaradi Thailam really is

In Ayurvedic practice, Nalpamaradi Thailam isn’t positioned as a beauty product. It’s a therapeutic oil, rooted in formulations from the classical system of Ayurveda. The name itself is descriptive: nalpa (four) + maram (trees), referring to the bark of four ficus species—blended with ingredients like turmeric, Indian gooseberry, and vetiver. These are slowly processed in a base oil, typically coconut oil, until the mixture turns a distinct golden hue.

In Kerala homes, this oil has long been used as a pre-bath treatment. It was applied to soothe sun-exposed skin, manage uneven tone and maintain overall skin health in a humid, tropical climate

But Nalpamaradi Thailam does not “brighten” in the way contemporary skincare often implies—there’s no bleaching, no instant luminosity, no overnight shift in complexion. What it does instead is more subtle, and arguably more meaningful.

The ingredients like turmeric and ficus bark have properties that can help reduce the appearance of tanning, calm inflammation caused by sun exposure and gradually even out skin tone. Over time, this can make skin look clearer and more balanced. This oil enhances skin quality, not skin colour.

What makes Nalpamaradi Thailam endure isn’t hype—it’s versatility. Its continued use across generations points to a set of benefits that are both functional and experiential.

If you’re using Nalpamaradi Thailam, remember that it stains, smells distinctly herbal and you have to be patient because it doesn’t deliver overnight results. What it offers instead is steadier, healthier-looking skin and improved tone over time. And perhaps that’s why it’s going viral—not because it’s new, but because it never needed to be.

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