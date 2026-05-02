Can volcanoes be used for skincare?

Whenever you hear of volcanoes, flashes of dangerous eruptions come to mind. But have you thought that volcanoes, being natural elements, may have some positive sides to it? Once the dreadful ashes have settled down and the volcano turns passive, can they be used for effective skincare? Here’s uncovering the truth about how volcanoes can be good for the skin.
At the offset, it may sound strange that volcanoes can be used for skincare, but there is indeed some truth associated with this statement, since volcanoes are also rich in minerals. Here are seven ways in which this seemingly notorious geographical construct can be beneficial to the skin.
Volcanic ash: Acts as a natural detox cleanser for the face. Since it is rich in minerals like sulphur, zinc and magnesium, it is useful in absorbing excess oil from the skin; removing impurities and cool acne–prone skin and irritations. In fact, the in the Maori communities in New Zealand, it is a prevalent method of cleansing the face.
Pumice stone: The pumice stone is a polished, light-weight stone derived from volcanic rocks. A pumice stone is commonly used in a bathing routine for exfoliation. It is not uncommon to see them being used at homes or beauty salons for manicure or pedicure procedures. And now you know where they come from!
Sulphur springs: Volcanoes have high quantity of sulphur deposits. This often leads to the formation of a sulphur spring. Centuries ago, civilisations living in Egypt to Italy have made use of these sulphur springs for baths. They were specifically directed to the removal of bacteria, pimple control and reduction of swelling on skin.
Activated charcoal: Is one of the most commonly used ingredients for drawing out impurities from the skin and making it look clean, fresh and glowing. Volcanic debris contains activated charcoal which when put to use as face mask or face wash acts as a magnet to pull out impurities.
Volcanic spring water: The water near volcanoes automatically gets enriched with minerals. This water is often taken, treated and used as base ingredient for many modern skincare products like face wash or face cleansers. They, in turn, add nutrients to the skin, hydrate the epidermis, act as a natural moisturiser and fortify the skin barrier.
Clay and mud: Volcanic clay and mud used from deposits are often used for treating sensitive and oily skin. They help in reducing blackheads and improving circulation. The mud is also applied on the whole body, especially by those fighting acne and eczema.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels