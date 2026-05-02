Can volcanoes be used for skincare?

Volcanic ash: Acts as a natural detox cleanser for the face. Since it is rich in minerals like sulphur, zinc and magnesium, it is useful in absorbing excess oil from the skin; removing impurities and cool acne–prone skin and irritations. In fact, the in the Maori communities in New Zealand, it is a prevalent method of cleansing the face.

Pumice stone: The pumice stone is a polished, light-weight stone derived from volcanic rocks. A pumice stone is commonly used in a bathing routine for exfoliation. It is not uncommon to see them being used at homes or beauty salons for manicure or pedicure procedures. And now you know where they come from!

Sulphur springs: Volcanoes have high quantity of sulphur deposits. This often leads to the formation of a sulphur spring. Centuries ago, civilisations living in Egypt to Italy have made use of these sulphur springs for baths. They were specifically directed to the removal of bacteria, pimple control and reduction of swelling on skin.