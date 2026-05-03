4 ways traditional communities use plants as their daily sunscreen

Organic Clothes and accessories: Just like every part of a tree can be harvested either for eating or other utilities, similarly, a tree can be used beyond its production and shade to get natural sunscreen. Many trees in arid regions, like the palm trees, have natural fibres and plants. These are collected and woven into organic fibre garments or even hats. Apart from arid regions, this is common practice in communities living in tropical areas like the Pacific region too. These naturally- fabric clothes act as a full-body sunscreen and blocks UV rays from damaging the skin.

Tree oils: While tea tree oil or coconut oil are well known for their skincare usage, did you know many nomadic or indigenous communities applied oil every day before they went out to hunt? Baobab oil, pine and resin coatings or coconut oil were often directly extracted from the plant and applied on the body before men went out to hunt for the day, back in the years. Since hunting was a day activity, these oils nourished the skin with Vitamins and also protected it from the harsh rays, till they came back to the camps in the evening. Moringa oil and palm oils were also used by ancient Egyptians for daily grooming routines.