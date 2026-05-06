Beauty and Wellness

Should you wash your hair before a salon visit?

Washing your hair before salon appointments can affect your final look more than you think; here’s what stylists want you to know
Washing your hair before salon visits is one of those small decisions that can make a big difference
Washing your hair before salon: What experts really recommend?
Updated on
2 min read

Washing your hair before salon visits is a minor decision that can have major consequences. While most people believe that arriving clean is always ideal, experts in the hairdressing industry believe otherwise. The state of your hair at the time of your arrival will affect many aspects of your visit, including the colour and style of your hair.

Washing your hair before salon: Why timing matters?

The majority of hairstylists would concur that washing hair 24 to 48 hours prior to a visit is optimal. Natural oils can accumulate during this period, thus giving the hair added protection. It is best for the hair when it is clean, but not newly washed.

For haircuts: Clean hair helps precision

For instance, if one is having their haircut done, it is better that the hair is clean. This is because stylists will be able to determine one’s natural flow. Buildup on the hair may interfere with this process.

For colour: Slightly ‘lived-in’ hair works best

In terms of colouring, it’s recommended not washing your hair before salon. The un-washed hair for one or two days takes up the colour better. Additionally, the natural oils in your hair can work as a barrier against any scalp irritation during the procedure.

Hair type matters

Straight Hair: Oils up fast, so a wash a day prior works best

Wavy Hair: Wash a day prior to prevent frizz

Curly Hair: Requires moisture, so a wash 2 days prior is best

Coily Hair: Washes need to happen a few days prior to prevent dryness and breakage

When washing isn’t possible

In case you do not have much time, then there are other options too. The dry shampoo can help to remove excess oil from the hair and give a refreshed look. There are certain styling products that you can use for giving your hair volume.

Common mistakes to avoid

Getting your hair washed just before going to the salon will make it difficult to style your hair because freshly washed hair tends to be more flyaway and difficult to manage. Conversely, having too much product buildup in your hair may influence its colour or styling.

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Washing your hair before salon visits is one of those small decisions that can make a big difference
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