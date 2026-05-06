Should you wash your hair before a salon visit?

For haircuts: Clean hair helps precision

For instance, if one is having their haircut done, it is better that the hair is clean. This is because stylists will be able to determine one’s natural flow. Buildup on the hair may interfere with this process.

For colour: Slightly ‘lived-in’ hair works best

In terms of colouring, it’s recommended not washing your hair before salon. The un-washed hair for one or two days takes up the colour better. Additionally, the natural oils in your hair can work as a barrier against any scalp irritation during the procedure.

Hair type matters

Straight Hair: Oils up fast, so a wash a day prior works best

Wavy Hair: Wash a day prior to prevent frizz

Curly Hair: Requires moisture, so a wash 2 days prior is best

Coily Hair: Washes need to happen a few days prior to prevent dryness and breakage