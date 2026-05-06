Should you wash your hair before a salon visit?

Washing your hair before salon visits is a minor decision that can have major consequences. While most people believe that arriving clean is always ideal, experts in the hairdressing industry believe otherwise. The state of your hair at the time of your arrival will affect many aspects of your visit, including the colour and style of your hair.
The majority of hairstylists would concur that washing hair 24 to 48 hours prior to a visit is optimal. Natural oils can accumulate during this period, thus giving the hair added protection. It is best for the hair when it is clean, but not newly washed.
For instance, if one is having their haircut done, it is better that the hair is clean. This is because stylists will be able to determine one’s natural flow. Buildup on the hair may interfere with this process.
In terms of colouring, it’s recommended not washing your hair before salon. The un-washed hair for one or two days takes up the colour better. Additionally, the natural oils in your hair can work as a barrier against any scalp irritation during the procedure.
Straight Hair: Oils up fast, so a wash a day prior works best
Wavy Hair: Wash a day prior to prevent frizz
Curly Hair: Requires moisture, so a wash 2 days prior is best
Coily Hair: Washes need to happen a few days prior to prevent dryness and breakage
In case you do not have much time, then there are other options too. The dry shampoo can help to remove excess oil from the hair and give a refreshed look. There are certain styling products that you can use for giving your hair volume.
Getting your hair washed just before going to the salon will make it difficult to style your hair because freshly washed hair tends to be more flyaway and difficult to manage. Conversely, having too much product buildup in your hair may influence its colour or styling.