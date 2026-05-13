The haldi in your kitchen could be poisoning you! Here's how to identify adulterated turmeric

While packaged haldi is popularly used across kitchens, many Indian households still rely on non-branded haldi or raw turmeric sourced from neighbourhood kirana shops or local suppliers. However, unadulterated haldi has emerged as a serious issue as several people across the country have fallen prey to fake, inauthentic or toxic haldi which has harmed them.

You apply the Haldi on your body, wait it out and then feel an intense itch and swelling on the body. This is a result of adulterated Haldi and it can make you end up in the hospital rather than the wedding mandap.

How to detect adulterated haldi?

Did you get yourself raw haldi, which you will pound immediately to make the mixture? Then are some quick ways to detect adulteration.