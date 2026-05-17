Cross-contamination in the kitchen: The hidden risk and how to prevent it

Hygiene is the key to prevent cross-contamination in the kitchen, where food is contaminated by germs from other sources, especially when handling food. It is important to wash hands after contact with meat, eggs, pets, and waste since this minimizes the transmission of pathogens. Different chopping boards should also be used for raw and cooked foods.

The storage of raw meat in sealed packaging in the bottommost compartment of your refrigerator ensures that there will be no leakage of juices from this food onto other foods stored there. This is because you will clean your counter, sink, and kitchenware to ensure hygienic preparation of all your meals.