Cross-contamination in the kitchen: The hidden risk and how to prevent it

Cross contamination in the kitchen begins even at the stage of preparation when meat, eggs, and vegetables are used together. Drippings from the raw chicken or meat may fall on the cutting board, contaminating other foods without leaving any visible signs. The use of only one knife to cut both raw and cooked foods can lead to cross contamination, making it difficult to prepare food safely throughout the day.
Cross contamination in the kitchen occurs when bacteria or allergic reactions spread from raw foods, utensils or equipment to the ready-to-eat food, causing the food to become hazardous despite seeming clean. This can occur in busy kitchens that serve several dishes in a quick manner while failing to segregate raw food from cooked food.
Food safety will be compromised very rapidly when microorganisms from uncooked foods transfer to cooked foods without being noticed. Foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria can cause conditions like abdominal pains, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and dehydration. These symptoms occur shortly after exposure to contaminated food, usually within hours or days, and affect vulnerable populations like young children, older adults, pregnant women, and immunocompromised patients.
During summer, bacterial reproduction becomes rapid due to the hot weather condition favouring bacteria multiplication on open foods. Keeping ready-made foods like rice, milk, meat, and other similar foods open exposes them to bacterial attack.
Hygiene is the key to prevent cross-contamination in the kitchen, where food is contaminated by germs from other sources, especially when handling food. It is important to wash hands after contact with meat, eggs, pets, and waste since this minimizes the transmission of pathogens. Different chopping boards should also be used for raw and cooked foods.
The storage of raw meat in sealed packaging in the bottommost compartment of your refrigerator ensures that there will be no leakage of juices from this food onto other foods stored there. This is because you will clean your counter, sink, and kitchenware to ensure hygienic preparation of all your meals.