Inside the FIR Sauna trend: Benefits, risks, and expert insights

After a long, exhausting week, nothing feels better than sinking into the warmth of a sauna, it’s like giving yourself a soothing escape. It relaxes tired muscles, clears the mind, and leaves the skin with that fresh post-spa glow. Aside from the regular saunas, lately, there’s a new wellness obsession everyone’s talking about — the Far-Infrared (FIR) saunas. Unlike traditional saunas, these futuristic heat chambers do a different kind of magic with infrared rays that you never thought could be safe.
When most people hear infrared rays, it often sparks caution, but in the wellness world, the narrative is changing. Infrared Saunas have become one of the top wellness and lifestyle choices when it comes to its rejuvenating effects. Modern wellness spaces are using gentle infrared heat to promote deep relaxation, support recovery, and offer a soothing escape from daily stress.
For the ones who are unaware of how it actually works, Far Infrared Saunas (FIR) use invisible light rays to heat your body directly rather than heating the space around you. The light rays penetrate the skin and allow the body to sweat profusely at lower, more comfortable temperatures.
Now addressing the major dilemma around the FIR saunas, Deepak Pal, SPORTS & FUNCTIONAL NUTRITIONIST at SENS Clinic has explained how this is perfectly safe. According to him, “The infrared waves used in FIR saunas lie at the lower end of the electromagnetic spectrum and they are non-ionising, which makes them completely safe for use.”
He also added how it is very different from the high-intensive infrared rays that people usually know about and said, “It would be erroneous to compare FIR Saunas with high-intensity X-rays or UV rays.” Far infrared rays have low energy and do not damage DNA.
Like any other wellness treatments, this too requires a basic level of precautions. As per the nutritionist, if not taken proper care, it may lead to, “dehydration and skin irritation, much like with traditional saunas and other heat exposures. Those with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart and blood pressure issues should consult a doctor before using saunas of any kind”.
One of the most efficient outputs of these FIR Saunas are that they “operate using traditional home sockets and do not require special plumbing or venting like traditional saunas.”
This type of sauna works best for the people with chronic pain. It also increases the heart rate and blood flow in a way that mimics moderate exercise. As per the nutritionist, “FIR Saunas are highly effective in chronic pain management because of the deep tissue penetration alleviating severe stiffness. Apart from these, FIR Saunas are also ideal for managing chronic fatigue syndrome and as cardiovascular therapy for individuals unable to engage in intense physical exercise.”
However, like anything else, FIR saunas also come with potential drawbacks. Some people have reported issues such as burns, heat-induced fainting, and even accidental falls. But if used with all the precautions, it can be one of the most enriching treatments.