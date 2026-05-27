Want Shanaya Kapoor’s bob? Ask for this layering trick

If you’ve been eyeing Shanaya Kapoor’s fresh new bob and wondering why it looks expensive instead of helmet-like, hairstylist Aanchal A Morwani just gave away the secret. It’s not just the bob. It’s the layering inside the bob.
In a reel showing Shanaya’s haircut transformation, Aanchal explained that she used 'round layering' and removed weight from the interior to create movement. This isn’t the blunt, one-length bob that sits stiffly around your jawline like a school uniform haircut from the 2000s. This version moves, separates, and has that airy, undone texture that makes every second bob look cool.
So if you’re planning to screenshot Shanaya’s haircut before your next salon appointment, here’s what you actually need to ask for.
Start with: “I want a soft layered bob, not a blunt bob.”
A blunt bob keeps all the weight at the bottom, which can make thick hair puff outward or finer hair fall flat in one chunk. Shanaya’s version has softness built into it because the layers are carved inside the shape rather than chopped visibly on top.
Then ask: “Can you remove internal weight for movement?”
Internal layering takes out the bulk from underneath so the hair swings naturally instead of just sitting in one place. It creates that separated, piece-y texture hairstylists love describing while blow-drying your hair in slow motion for Instagram reels.
Another useful phrase: “I want the ends to feel lived-in, not too sharp.”
The beauty of this cut is that it doesn’t look very polished. The ends have texture, which helps the bob look modern and slightly messy in a very rich-girl-on-a-coffee-run way.
This cut is particularly effective if your hair is thick since the elimination of weight prevents the bob from becoming triangular. Ask your hairdresser to maintain enough density around the edges of your hair if it is fine so that it still feels full.
Also, style is important. Because this haircut is meant to move, the layers will look best with loose bends, a round-brush blowout, or even an air-dried texture. The less ‘perfect’ it appears, the more effective it is. Celebrity bobs look good because of the architecture inside the cut. And yes, apparently even bobs now come with structural engineering.
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