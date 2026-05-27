Want Shanaya Kapoor’s bob? Ask for this layering trick

So if you’re planning to screenshot Shanaya’s haircut before your next salon appointment, here’s what you actually need to ask for.

Start with: “I want a soft layered bob, not a blunt bob.”

A blunt bob keeps all the weight at the bottom, which can make thick hair puff outward or finer hair fall flat in one chunk. Shanaya’s version has softness built into it because the layers are carved inside the shape rather than chopped visibly on top.

Then ask: “Can you remove internal weight for movement?”

Internal layering takes out the bulk from underneath so the hair swings naturally instead of just sitting in one place. It creates that separated, piece-y texture hairstylists love describing while blow-drying your hair in slow motion for Instagram reels.