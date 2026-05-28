Chef Pankaj Bhadouria breast cancer diagnosis: Early signs you should watch out for

But not just 45, even younger people can get diagnosed with breast cancer, and doctors say that the preliminary tests start at home with a few very simple steps. All you need to look for is a lump, swelling, discolouration or distortion of the shape and size which you may not have noticed before.

Start with a visual inspection

You need to perform this in a well-lit room with a clean mirror.

Arms by your sides: Stand straight and observe your breasts for any changes in size, shape, color, or symmetry.

Hands on your hips: Press your hands firmly onto your hips to flex your chest muscles and check for any puckering, dimpling, or bulging.

Arms raised: Raise your arms above your head and look for similar abnormalities.

Inspect the nipples: Check if your nipples are pointing inward (inverted) or if there is any unusual soreness, fluid discharge or redness.