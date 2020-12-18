There’s a new festive menu in town just in time to bolster your Christmas spirits and it’s fine-tuning the retro dine-in experience. Chapter 2’s newest outlet in Southern Avenue kickstarted its sojourn with the new Christmas menu titled the Festive Feast which attempts to bring back trusty favourites from the old Anglo dining culture and gives them a gourmet spin.

“Chapter 2 boasts of the tryst between good food and live music. Since the very beginning, we promised our guests a gastronomic journey. The cuisines we offer at the Festive Feast are one of a kind and are available only at some heritage clubs in Kolkata hence we took a step forward to make these exclusive delicacies available for all the city gourmands who love the awesomeness of these exclusive palettes. With the nip in the air already heaving the city, the heavenly offerings merged with live music will add up to the ambiance only to make it more plausible”, share Shiladitya & Debaditya Chaudhury, co-founders, Chapter 2.

Pork stuffed apple

The exclusive a la carte menu at Chapter 2 features some elaborate picks which are popular Yuletide selections across the globe but are very hard to find in the city. There’s a line of good old fashioned, well-done roasts like Roast Turkey In Cranberry Sauce, Roast Turkey In Red Wine Sauce, Roast Duck In Orange Sauce, Herb Roast Chicken, Roast Lamb Shank In Red Wine Sauce and Roast Peking Duck In Hoisin Sauce etc. There are some terrific grilled options such as Bar-B-Q Pork Ribs, Stuffed Fillet Of Beckty, Grilled Beckty In Butter Garlic Sauce, Vegetable Crepe Ala Portuguese and a traditional Cottage Cheese Pie.

Vegetable Crepe Ala Portuguese

We started things off with a dish that puts a stylised spin on the winter favourite pork and apple combination. Chapter 2’s rendition is a breathy and well-seasoned Pork Stuffed Apple, a slow-cooked delicacy that bridges the gap between the sweet and salty profiles. The entree is also smartly portioned and shareable. If you’re planning a Christmas brunch don’t miss out on the Vegetable Crepe Ala Portuguese that features two delicious, cheesy stuffed crepes served with a chef’s special tomato basil sauce.

Chicken Ragout

The Chicken Ragout was definitely our favourite pick from the festive line-up because it’s simplistic and yet boasts of a nuanced, sophisticated palate. A ragout is very adaptable so diners can never really settle on one technique for the French delicacy, but Chapter 2’s version is very wholesome and rich, without being too overwhelming. It’s served with well-cut pieces of chicken and mushroom on creamy fettuccine pasta that is cooked in a delicious wine sauce. Hot tip: Don’t miss out on the rich plum cake that’s served with dry fruits, it’s smooth, consistent and should pair perfectly with a fruit-toned drink

Price for two: Rs 1,500