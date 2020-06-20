Are you one of those cool pairs who like to raise a toast together on happy occasions? Then this Father’s Day clink your glasses with these premium concoctions. Enjoy one of the most well-known aged single malts in the world, the Bowmore aged 12 Years Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, which is actually the oldest malt from Islay. And if your old man would like to go for something extremely smooth, then it has to be the world’s most popular and smoothest American Bourbon whisky - Jim Beam. Below are some ways you can enjoy these drinks the best with your dad this Sunday, or any other day! After all, enjoying a small moment of shared joy with one’s father is the biggest celebration of all.

Claremont Club with Jim Beam

Ingredients Required:

Jim Beam 50ml

Raspberry Puree 2 bar spoons

Cinnamon Syrup 10ml

Sugar Syrup 10ml

Lime Juice 25ml

Egg White ½

Mint Leaf for Garnish

Glass: Coupe or Cocktail

Method: Shake and strain

Garnish: Mint Leaf. And fresh raspberries on cocktail Skewer if available.

The New York Sour

Ingredients Required:

Jim Beam 50ml

Red Wine to Float 20ml

Orange Juice 30ml

Sugar Syrup 20ml

Lemon Juice 20ml

Ice

Glass: Rocks Glass

Method: Shake and Strain. For a little more depth, float red wine on the drink at the end.

Bowmore Perfect Serve

Ingredients Required:

Bowmore 12-Year-Old 30ml

A dash of water

Glass: Old Fashioned

Method: Pour Bowmore 12 Year Old into an old fashioned and add a dash of water. Stir lightly and sip.

Why this is a perfect celebratory drink: Bowmore, Islay’s oldest distillery, is home to the world’s oldest whisky maturation warehouse, The No. 1 Vaults. Crafted to perfection in this legendary warehouse for over 240 years, the Bowmore’s 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a delicate blend of citrus notes and mellow honey, teasing the brand’s trademark peat smoke notes all the way. The blend is so exquisite that the taste needs no mixers.