Pick up fruit-infused kombucha & artisanal cheese from LocalXo's virtual Sunday Market in Chennai
LocalXo is back with their 11th edition of the Sunday Market. This one is aptly called 'Together At Home' - given that is it entirely virtual on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market slated for May 31, features 10 artisan vendors that are serving up a range of delectable eats - ranging from biryani to artisanal cheese, fruit-infused kombucha and macarons.
The list is as below:
1. Splendid food company - Ramzan favourites like Biryani, Cutlets, Kheema & many more
2. Novotel OMR - Gourmet burgers, Thai & Chinese Bowls, DIY Pasta
3. Kase - artisan cheese and condiments
4. Pramadham Foods - Pure Traditional home ground flours
5. Tocco - handcrafted ravioli with delicious fillings
6. Oh Myy - dips, nut butters, flavoured butters, dessert sauces
7. Ushbakeistan - Drool worthy desserts, DIY dessert kits & savoury
8. Sugarcoat Chocolates - hand crafted Belgian couvertures, Macarons.
9. Farmgate - direct farm to cup Coffee experience
10. Frucha - Home made Fruit infused Kombucha
Take away/ pick up/Dunzo your package from Bungalow 12, Adyar between 10 am to 1 pm. On May 31. More details on the localxo website.
Photo courtesy: Lindsay Moe on Unsplash