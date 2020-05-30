LocalXo is back with their 11th edition of the Sunday Market. This one is aptly called 'Together At Home' - given that is it entirely virtual on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market slated for May 31, features 10 artisan vendors that are serving up a range of delectable eats - ranging from biryani to artisanal cheese, fruit-infused kombucha and macarons.

The list is as below:

1. Splendid food company - Ramzan favourites like Biryani, Cutlets, Kheema & many more

2. Novotel OMR - Gourmet burgers, Thai & Chinese Bowls, DIY Pasta

3. Kase - artisan cheese and condiments

4. Pramadham Foods - Pure Traditional home ground flours

5. Tocco - handcrafted ravioli with delicious fillings

6. Oh Myy - dips, nut butters, flavoured butters, dessert sauces

7. Ushbakeistan - Drool worthy desserts, DIY dessert kits & savoury

8. Sugarcoat Chocolates - hand crafted Belgian couvertures, Macarons.

9. Farmgate - direct farm to cup Coffee experience

10. Frucha - Home made Fruit infused Kombucha

Take away/ pick up/Dunzo your package from Bungalow 12, Adyar between 10 am to 1 pm. On May 31. More details on the localxo website.

