Sri Lankan festive treats by Yalpanam By Serendip is all heart and loads of sweet

The sweet boxes by Yalpanam By Serendip that we sampled this week are selling like hot cakes and are nearly soldout for Christmas. Started by Sri LankanTamil refugees, this kitchen is an initiative by Poongkothai Chandrahasan, director and committee member of OfERR (Org anisation for Eelam Refugees Rehabilitation), which was founded by her father. “Some of our sweet boxes have been flown to Andaman & Nicobar Islands,” says the activist, who explains how she was focusing on livelihood related activities (starting with the Serendip Boutique that retails jewellery handmade by the refugee women) that could support her charity. “Business for the good of the cause,” she adds. An assorted box (INR 799) will have up to eight different sweets.

Sri Lankan sweets by Yalpanam

“Every sweet has a story,” says Poongkothai, explaining how each sweet is made by a refugee. “Arasi Palakaram (500 gms at INR 599) was made by Sumathi akka,” she informs us. The sweet dish is a distant cousin of our adhirasam but not as sweet or greasy. We pop the Kalu Dodol (500 gms at INR 749), jaggery-sweetened, coconut flavoured halwa and quickly, we are in love. “The milk toffee is from Tricomalee. Where we have another one of our livelihood programmes where the refuges have been provided with cows — and they make these sweets from the fresh milk that they collect there.”

Gift wrapped sweet box from Yalpanam

We chomp on some Chippi (tastes just like kalkals, at INR 499 for 500 gms) and we follow it with the only savoury item in the box Paruthithurai Vadai, a close relative of out thattai albeit with fennel for a distinct flavour. For sugar junkies, there are Coconut Rocks and Rava Ladoos. The Payatham Paniyaram is fried dumpling with a mildly sweet and spiced filling. “Though I have no background in food — I really enjoyed these initiatives as they connect me back to my childhood in Sri Lanka. These snacks and sweets are brimming with nostalgia for me!” says Poongkothai.

Weekend masala

Weekend Sri Lankan meals from Yalpanam

A couple of months back; we had stumbled across the cloud kitchen, Yalpanam By Serendip. We found ourselves gorging on authentic Sri Lankan fare that included soft and fluffy red rice idiyappams (string hoppers) and a fish curry that could easily be adopted as a Sunday tradition at our table. The authentic sambols made us regulars in no time.

This weekend there are two separate multi-dish spreads for a Christmas dinner or a Sunday lunch — at INR 999 per set (that serves two). Expect specialities like kiri hodhi (coconut milk stew), wambattu moju (saucy fried brinjal with onions and spices) among others. Add-ons include Chicken Curry (INR 499) and Fish Curry (INR 799). You can place orders via their Instagram page.