  Ode to the tea lovers! 

Imagine this. You had a long day, work was stressful but you kept at it. There is no better way to wind up the day than a sip of hot tea! If you are wondering where you will find such a cathartic cupful, the Booster Tea aka Booster Chaya outlet in the city offers a wide range of fruit teas to keep you cheerful this summer.

Passion fruit, mango, pomegranate — the list of fruit flavours available in the small outlet has made it the new hangout space for youngsters in the city. Run by a group of cousins, the outlet also offers unique coffee varieties at pocket-friendly rates.

One of the owners, Salman S, a civil engineer by profession, says their best seller is the Mango tea which is brewed after boiling real mango pieces with tea powder and sugar. “Out fruit teas, especially the mango tea, has a great fan following. Another popular drink is our signature booster tea which is a mix of boost and tea powder. We also have milk teas which are prepared using fresh farm milk, apart from 20 tea varieties including pineapple and orange. One of the favourite choices of youngsters who visit our outlet is the hot chocolate tea and red velvet latte. As it is summertime, Iced Tea also has more takers. We are planning to introduce Ocean Blue latte soon,” he adds.

The space is also dedicated to coffee lovers. It offers coffee varieties like booster cappuccino, Irish latte, butterscotch latte, caramel coffee, tea latte, cinnamon hot chocolate latte and others. “These coffee varieties are priced very high at most cafes in the city. Our idea was to reach out to the public and make them enjoy the drinks at nominal rates,” adds Salman. The varieties may not be everyone’s cup of tea but those who love to experiment with unique flavours can give it a try.

At Palarivattom, Kalamassery, Perumbavoor @boosterchaya