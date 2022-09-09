Black Vanilla Gourmet store offers exotic imported goodies from 40 countries 

Black vanilla Gourmet store was opened in Goa in 2020. Stocked with exotic food products from across the globe the goodies at this outlet are irresistible. Offering exclusively imported food products from over 40+ countries it is a veritable delight for food connoisseurs. Part of the Bennet & Bernard Group, this store caters to a target audience that apreciates and savours experimental food, and have a discerning palate. The range available is a gastronomical delight to every foodie who has a love for global cuisine with some delightful imported seafood, cold cuts and meats from across the world.

While the fresh foods are on offer only at the brick and mortar store, the good news is that all their dry food items and products that have a reasonably long shelf life can now be ordered online! Treats from the store include gourmet popcorn in addictive flavours, though our favourite is the iconic Pop Tarts in cookies and cream flavour. From dark chocolate and Kashmiri Khawa Tea and spices like peri peri and gourmet delights like specialty coffees and truffle oil, the offerings comprised carefully curated brands from across the world. Some of the signature offerings that can be products online and that are a must have, include sauces, chocolates, cereals, spreads, noodles, teas and coffees, seasoning and spices, personal care and home care items and much more.