This pub’s new addition to its menu serves creativity on a plate

Can cocktails be desserts? Can biriyani be stuffed into a chicken? Can chicken be added to Pongal? Zonkk says yes — and delivers. The pub is celebrating its second anniversary, and the new menu additions are the perfect toast to the occasion.
We got to try out a few dishes before they hit the shelves. We tried the Velvet comfort soup first. This thick, silky-smooth potato soup simmered with cream, butter, and a hint of nutmeg feels like a warm hug in a bowl. It’s a dish that manages to be both indulgent and comforting, making it an unmissable start to the meal.
For mains, the new menu presents a variety of show-stopping dishes. The Stuffed chicken biriyani in whole chicken is as impressive as it sounds. The aromatic biriyani, spiced to perfection, stuffed inside a tender, slow-cooked chicken, is a must-try for biriyani lovers.
Meanwhile, the Five-spice roast chicken is marinated with an inhouse blend of spices, garlic and herbs, enhanced with a hint of cardamom. While the cardamom flavour was a bit overpowering, the dish still managed to offer succulent bites of roast chicken. For those craving something different, the Roasted feta shrimp and mashed potatoes is a winner. Tender shrimp, mildly seasoned and oven-roasted with creamy feta, sits atop a bed of buttery mashed potatoes, proving that fancy comfort food is very much a thing.
If you're in the mood for vegetarian options, the Delight pizza is a standout. The flatbread laden with zucchini, onion, broccoli, olives, and corn, makes for a wholesome and nonspicy affair. The Chicken pongal, an unconventional twist that might raise eyebrows among fervent pongal lovers, offers a delightful surprise with Zonkk’s interpretation.
As we browsed further through their menu, the dessert cocktail section intrigued us the most as it is completely new to the culinary landscape of the city. After much deliberation, we picked two from the lot, a Cheesecake martini and Strawberry swirl. The creamy Cheesecake martini blends vanilla with vodka and a dash of graham cracker sweetness — it’s the kind of cocktail that keeps you reaching for another one after every glass. We highly recommend the Strawberry swirl for those who prefer fruity cocktails, the concoction blends strawberries, vodka, and liqueur, promising a swirl of sweetness in every sip.
The pub blends indulgence with creativity in ways few others do. With its dessert cocktails, hearty soups, or inventive mains, there’s something here for every palate.
Meal for two: Rs1,800++. From 12 pm to 11 pm. At Medavakkam.