This pub’s new addition to its menu serves creativity on a plate

If you're in the mood for vegetarian options, the Delight pizza is a standout. The flatbread laden with zucchini, onion, broccoli, olives, and corn, makes for a wholesome and nonspicy affair. The Chicken pongal, an unconventional twist that might raise eyebrows among fervent pongal lovers, offers a delightful surprise with Zonkk’s interpretation.

As we browsed further through their menu, the dessert cocktail section intrigued us the most as it is completely new to the culinary landscape of the city. After much deliberation, we picked two from the lot, a Cheesecake martini and Strawberry swirl. The creamy Cheesecake martini blends vanilla with vodka and a dash of graham cracker sweetness — it’s the kind of cocktail that keeps you reaching for another one after every glass. We highly recommend the Strawberry swirl for those who prefer fruity cocktails, the concoction blends strawberries, vodka, and liqueur, promising a swirl of sweetness in every sip.

The pub blends indulgence with creativity in ways few others do. With its dessert cocktails, hearty soups, or inventive mains, there’s something here for every palate.

Meal for two: Rs1,800++. From 12 pm to 11 pm. At Medavakkam.