We get a first-hand experience of how your avocados are grown locally in Coorg

To know more about the alligator pear, we went on an avocado trail, at one of their state-of-the-art nursery and farms in Coorg. As we meandered up the hilly forest track in our mini traveller, to reach the old colonial Cottabetta Bungalow, our home for the next two days, we were greeted by an elephant family, a couple of deer and a snake on the way. Rejuvenated after a local Coorgi breakfast, we geared up for an amazing day trip to avocado farms to get to know the fruit up close and personal. We hardly knew anything about the exotic fruit till then, apart from the fact that the leather-skinned fruit, with a buttery texture and rich nutty flavour, is packed with vitamins, fibres, healthy fats, antioxidants and other vital nutrients, making it good for our eyes, skin, heart, brain, bones, and prostate. The reason Hass Avos are preferred to the local West Indian variety is that the latter is neither rich in good fat (which makes it less creamy in consistency) nor does it have a long shelf-life. As we visited the Westfalia farms, we were amazed to witness how they grow clones of the best Hass breed under strict supervision, right from planting to harvest.