Wine and Dine: 7 things to try on your next trip to the West Coast

Rich in culinary delights, the West Coast tantalises the tastebuds taking food aficionados on a gastronomical journey like no other. Whether you are gourmet or err more on the side of gourmand, from wine trails to the holy grails of grub read on to know what to try on your next trip to the USA.
1. Sea Food, San Francisco
Yes, you get sea food everywhere along the west coast, but there’s something about the City by the Bay that makes it taste so much better. It’s a combination of the artsy vibe, fresh locally sourced ingredients and the strict sustainability practises that make it so worthwhile.
Visit Fisherman’s wharf in San Francisco and order the Cioppino - a mix and match fish stew made with crab, shrimp, clams all boiled to perfection in a classic tomato broth. Another unmissable local delight is the roasted whole Dungeness crab that comes with a side of vegetables and potatoes. If you’re in the mood to experiment, then look out for Lobster tails, crab risotto and shell fish platters.
2. Wine tours, Napa Valley
Nestled amongst rolling hills and lavish landscapes Napa Valley is home to storied vineyards and world class tasting rooms. A tour lasts 90 mins and visiting 2-3 wineries in a day will give you a fair idea of the terroir and veraison. Take one of the guided day tours at Napa Valley and sniff, sip, swirl and savour the aromatic blends. Is the mouthfeel silky smooth or rough and chewy? Perhaps a little heady and too full bodied for your liking? Take your time and you don’t want to get inebriated or don’t like it, you can always spit the tannins in the dump bucket n move on to the next one. Don’t forget to carry a light jacket- most tours are outdoors and wine cellars and caves tend to get chilly.
Pro tip: Smell is an important component of wine tasting so ditch the perfume as it masks the aroma for everyone within nose shot.
3. Route 66 Beer, Arizona
Beginning in Chicago and ending in California Route 66 is more than just a historic highway. It’s a melting pot of iconic references such as the road tripping culture. Route 66 Beer is renowned for its subtle sweetness and long brew times that make the malt refreshingly crisp. The dryness and drinkability vary on this road from brewery to brewery so don't experiment much. Stick to classics, citrus and earthen hops for that quintessential taste. You are on the road less travelled after all.
Water is more expensive than soda so the dictum 'save water' drink beer literally runs true here! While we're at sodas, if you're heading to Las Vegas, try the flavoured sprites and Gatorades. Not the healthiest but definitely will widen your food vistas and remind you of the limiting options sold back home.
Fun Fact: McDonalds opened its first restaurant in San Bernadino on this route and has now converted it into a museum
Pro tip: If you are booking a tour, avoid the Greyhound buses like the plague. Pay a little extra for the comfort, leg space and amenities on a private operator; its totally worth your S1!
4. Avocado toast
Avocado toast is a SoCal brekkie option. You can’t scroll down social media without seeing a food blogger sing its praises. Bougie and overpriced for some, others perceive it as a wellness staple that adds nutritious value to their diet. It’s a millennial darling that has been rising the popularity weave for over a decade now. Love it or hate it, you can’t ignore it. While you’re here, might as well order, snap a picture and decide if this American obsession is worth the hype.
5. Oyster bars
Oysters are delectable shellfish and the ones on the West coast Oysters are known for their creamy texture, unique taste and smaller, more polished appearance. There are special saloons called Oyster bars dedicated to relishing this experience. Farmed on the regular, West coast Oysters are served with cocktail sauce and taste sweeter and creamier than the eastern delights. Two must try varieties are the Kumamoto in Washington and Pacific in California. Eat them raw and garnish with champagne mignonette sauce and lemon juice. Start by dousing them in buttery grills. Next, dip them in the condiments chutney style and chew slowly.
Pro tip: Choose raw oysters over cooked versions and Pair them with a savaugnic blanc or a gin-based cocktails. If you’re staying off spirits, then ginger ale is your best bet.
6. Amercian Pizza and double double Burger
Be it Clothes or food, Americans are into value sizing and much more generous with sizes than their European counterparts. So Xs is S, Medium is Large and regular is definitely Large. You don’t need to order the whole pizza; a slice will suffice for one person too. The difference between an Italian pizza and American one is vast. While the former focuses on quality ingredients, the American way prioritizes flavour. You’ll find thick layers of tomato sauce, heavier crusts and high moisture mozzarella everywhere you go.
Invented here in the late 1940s, don’t miss the double double burger that comes with 2 beef patties and caramelized onions. The vegetarian options are often lousy and restricted to cheese so do yourself a favour and look at Mexican food for a satiating meal. Every joint will offer delicious guac sumptuous portion sizes, guaranteed to keep you full for a long time.
Pro tip: A cheeseburger means beef burger not literally cheese. So, think before ordering.
7. Local inventions, California
Avocado toast anyone? The culture of iconic creamy greens started here. Burritos, mac and cheese are some quintessential to the Cali diet and you don’t want to skip them!
You see Cali is home to many inventions and culinary delights that go way back in time. For example, fortune cookies, ranch dressing, the famous green goddess dressing, taquitos, Doritos (unflavoured tortilla chips), mai tai cocktails…the list is endless. The mission style burrito seasoned with carnitas or fresh canre asada meat is a unique contribution of the Golden state to the world. Sour dough is a staple since the Cali gold rush times and so are martinis.
Fish n chips, Fish tacos and adobada tacos are available on every street corner and reliable when it comes to freshness and taste.
What to Buy:
# Ghirardelli chocolates. If budget is a constraint then Trader Joes is personally vetted and surprisingly good. They offer Swiss chocolates at lesser cost but delicious none the less.
# Deglet Noor and Medjool dates from Arizona. California almonds, pecans and Walnuts are exported worldwide, so stock up! Ranch dressing, Green Goddess dressing and Hemp seeds are a bang for your buck as well.
# Wine. Even regular grocery stores stock some delicious bubbly so if Napa Valley is a bit of a stretch then head here!