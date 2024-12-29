Wine and Dine: 7 things to try on your next trip to the West Coast

6. Amercian Pizza and double double Burger

Be it Clothes or food, Americans are into value sizing and much more generous with sizes than their European counterparts. So Xs is S, Medium is Large and regular is definitely Large. You don’t need to order the whole pizza; a slice will suffice for one person too. The difference between an Italian pizza and American one is vast. While the former focuses on quality ingredients, the American way prioritizes flavour. You’ll find thick layers of tomato sauce, heavier crusts and high moisture mozzarella everywhere you go.

Invented here in the late 1940s, don’t miss the double double burger that comes with 2 beef patties and caramelized onions. The vegetarian options are often lousy and restricted to cheese so do yourself a favour and look at Mexican food for a satiating meal. Every joint will offer delicious guac sumptuous portion sizes, guaranteed to keep you full for a long time.

Pro tip: A cheeseburger means beef burger not literally cheese. So, think before ordering.