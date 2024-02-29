Hop your way to this eatery for house-brewed beers and luscious bites from their newly revamped menu

Sanguine techno music and beautiful textured walls with blue accents welcomed us as the sun set on the gorgeous waters of Durgam Cheruvu lake. Quickly picking a spot that offered a view of the split level space, we started our sundowner at The Hoppery with beer samplers, of which the Brewlusion beer, made with the roots of Nannari stood out with a slight hint of sweetness. A bowl of Cheesy Loaded Nachos topped with guacamole went well with the chilled beer. The Kataifi Prawns were brought in soon after. Wrapped in shredded phyllo dough and crisped to perfection, the sweet chilli sauce on the side made the crispy munchies irresistible.
The Sweet Corn and Shiso Butter was a standout dish among the vegetarian options. Grilled corn ribs served with Ponzu, spring onions and Shichimi with a Soy dip offered the perfect juxtaposition with sharp flavours that cut through the creaminess. The Warm Cheddar Dip served with Crostini and Lavash topped with caramelised onions was creamy goodness in a bowl, and a must try in our books. Swooning to the beats, we perused through the bar menu to order ourselves a couple of drinks as the pretty sunset painted a stunning picture over the eatery. Soon after, the East Side, a gin based cocktail with cucumber and dill was brought in. The chilled cucumber based drink was perfect for the faintly warm weather. The Great Gatsby from the Mocktail menu was a beautiful summery drink, with pineapple, blueberry and Vanilla Ice Cream balancing each other out well.
Pleasantly surprised to find a few healthy options on the menu, we tried the Falafel Wrap with feta and lettuce wrapped in a soft pita bread. We loved the addition of the Hummus dip on the side, which made the wrap more flavourful with each bite. “With a focus on light bites and finger food from global cuisines, we’ve also added some healthy options on our menu for diners who’d like to maintain a balance while heading out for drinks,” says Jyotika Malik, chef at The Hoppery. From the Big Plates, the Grilled Chicken Bowl with herb marinated chicken breast was a highlight, served over hand-cut tagliatelle, sautéed vegetables and a side of creamy mustard sauce. Another absolute must try at The Hoppery was the Nutella French Toast. Served with warm brioche stuffed with Nutella, topped with an assortment of berries, dark chocolate ganache and vanilla ice cream with crumble on the side, the dessert made our weekend night out worthwhile.
Rs 2,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.