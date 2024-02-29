Hop your way to this eatery for house-brewed beers and luscious bites from their newly revamped menu

Pleasantly surprised to find a few healthy options on the menu, we tried the Falafel Wrap with feta and lettuce wrapped in a soft pita bread. We loved the addition of the Hummus dip on the side, which made the wrap more flavourful with each bite. “With a focus on light bites and finger food from global cuisines, we’ve also added some healthy options on our menu for diners who’d like to maintain a balance while heading out for drinks,” says Jyotika Malik, chef at The Hoppery. From the Big Plates, the Grilled Chicken Bowl with herb marinated chicken breast was a highlight, served over hand-cut tagliatelle, sautéed vegetables and a side of creamy mustard sauce. Another absolute must try at The Hoppery was the Nutella French Toast. Served with warm brioche stuffed with Nutella, topped with an assortment of berries, dark chocolate ganache and vanilla ice cream with crumble on the side, the dessert made our weekend night out worthwhile.

Rs 2,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.