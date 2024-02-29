North Indian cuisine: Trust this restaurant to satisfy all your vegetarian food cravings

while the city is renowned for its biryanis and non - vegetarian delights, there is a significant demand for pure vegetarian fare as well. This has spurred a competitive culinary landscape, with establishments striving to offer the finest vegetarian options. In such a scenario, Namchi Pure Veg Restaurant, nestled in the heart of the city, has all your answers. With its delectable North Indian offerings, Namchi is here to satisfy your craving for authentic regional cuisines. On a bright, sunny day, we visited the place to sample some of their mouth-watering food options.
This charming and comfortable restaurant is adorned with soft lighting, creating a friendly ambience. The minimalistic décor is fitting for those seeking a sumptuous meal in a cosy environment. The traditional vibes are evident from the wooden gate, haveli-style walls featuring beautiful mirror work, and other intricate patterns. You’ll spot paintings depicting various Indian states, accentuating the theme of the restaurant. Each table is illuminated by hanging lamps, ensuring a well-lit dining experience.
We started the meal with some mouthwatering starters including Honey Chilli Lotus Stem. The crispy delight came doused with a heavenly sweet and spicy sauce. We then indulged in Jhol Momos, a popular dish originating from Nepal and widely enjoyed in the North Eastern states. This dish, although rarely found in restaurants in general, features steamed momos immersed in a delectable hot tomato-based broth. The sauce was creamy enough to add a delightful richness to the treat. Papdi Paneer was yet another treat that tantaslised our tastebuds. It was unique, with a filling of chopped vegetables and cheese sandwiched between paneer slices, coated with bread crumbs, papad ki churi, and masalas, then deep-fried. One of their best-selling startes Beetroot Cheese Cutlet, was heavenly and quite interesting. Made with the goodness of beetroot, it was stuffed with mozzarella cheese, evident from the satisfying cheese pull. We have to say that Bhatti ka Mushroom is a must-try.
For the main course, we savoured the drool-worthy stuffed Amritsari Kulcha, which was all drenched in butter. We paired it with the luscious gravy-laden Paneer Chatpat, a filling, flavourful, and truly delectable curry. To elevate the experience further, we enjoyed the Dal Makhani, topped with cream and served hot alongside. The food was truly exceptional, and we wholeheartedly recommend this place if you are in the mood for some authentic North Indian cuisine.
Owners Deepak Pugalia and Gourav Sancheti aim to provide a wonderful dining experience to foodies as Gourav says, “We are excited to introduce a variety of famous delicacies from different North Indian states. We have started working on bringing additions to our current menu including Bihar’s famous Litti Chokha and Rajasthan’s popular Dal Bati Churma.”
Rs 1,200 upwards for two. At Banjara Hills.
