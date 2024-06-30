Five food festivals that come alive after dark

Bangkok is renowned for its street food, and the Bangkok Street Food Festival takes this to another level, especially after dark. Held in various locations throughout the city, the festival showcases the best of Thai street food, from spicy som tum to sweet mango sticky rice. The bustling night markets come alive with food stalls, live music, and cultural performances. The festival is a culinary adventure, offering a taste of Thailand’s rich and diverse food traditions in an energetic nighttime setting.