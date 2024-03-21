Hyderabad's evening glory: feast under sunset's glow

Like every year, Hyderabad is celebrating Ramadan with its special Iftar menus, the meal that concludes the daily fast at sunset. Embedded in Islamic tradition, it signifies the end of the day’s fasting that starts with Sehri or Suhoor. Haleem, a thick, savoury porridge of meat, lentils, and pounded wheat simmers to become the star of the spread. Biryani that becomes a fragrant melody of rice and meat, layered with spices, tells tales of royal kitchens and age-old secrets. The ensemble grows with tangy notes featuring Dahi Vada and Kebabs. And as the meal draws to a close, Khubani ka Meetha and Sheer Khurma weave sweetness into the festive narrative. Here’s what the hotels in the city have to offer.

Not just a meal

Greenpark's menu is one of traditional dishes that makes breaking the fast a memorable experience. The meal kicks off with Lamb Shikampuri Kebab, a delightful appetiser where minced lamb is mixed with spices and filled with a yoghurtbased centre, offering a burst of flavour in every bite. Following this, the Mutton Marg Shorba warms you from the inside, setting the stage for the meal to come. For dessert, there’s a sweet and satisfying Apricot Pudding, bringing a light, fruity end to the meal that complements the rich flavours of the main dishes. The mains feature Mutton Dalcha, a spicy and tangy lentil stew mixed with tender mutton pieces, served alongside Bagara Rice, which is rice flavoured with spices and herbs, making for a perfectly balanced dish. Additionally, the Mutton Paya Shorba, adds depth and warmth to the feast. `900 for two. At Begumpet.

Feel energised

The spread at Taj Deccan starts with some lovely appetisers like Dates, Dahi Vada, and Chicken Tikka. Dates are a sweet and nutritious way to begin the meal, following a traditional start to Iftar. Dahi Vada, a soft lentil dumpling soaked in yoghurt, and Chicken Tikka, pieces of chicken marinated in spices and grilled, are perfect to whet your appetite. For the main course, they serve Gosth Haleem, along with Sheermal, a sweet, saffron-flavoured flatbread. Mirchi ka Salan, a spicy chilli and peanut curry, adds a kick to the meal. To finish, there’s Double ka Meetha, a delicious bread pudding dessert made with fried bread slices soaked in hot milk with spices, showing off the sweet side of Hyderabadi cuisine. This selection combines traditional flavours with the spirit of togetherness that Iftar is all about. `1,749 upwards per person. At Banjara Hills.

Food regalia

The Park offers an unavoidable Iftar journey that honours classic tastes while inviting diners to explore novel culinary adventures. The session starts with Kathal ki Haleem, an inventive vegetarian take on the classic haleem, where jackfruit is used as a substitute for meat, offering a rich and textured flavour that is both surprising and satisfying. Next on the menu is Arbi Gosht, a dish where tender pieces of mutton are cooked with arbi (taro root), creating a delightful combination of meaty and earthy, all simmered together in a spicy and aromatic gravy. This dish exudes the versatility and depth of traditional cooking methods. The show continues with Mutton ka Dalcha, a comforting stew that marries the richness of mutton with the wholesomeness of lentils and a variety of spices. Served alongside rice or bread, it makes for a fulfilling and nourishing main course,seizing the spirit and the joy of sharing that characterises Iftar. `1,500 for two. At Somajiguda.

Be my friend

Radisson makes some amazing special dishes that bring out the true feeling of Ramadan. Expect a plate of Chicken Stuffed Hara Bhara Kebab by mixing chicken with green herbs which tastes fresh and delicious, just like the new beginning that Ramadan signifies. Their Mutton Shikampuri Kebab is made with finely chopped mutton and spices all wrapped in a soft meat layer, showing the care and patience that goes into fasting. The Mutton Haleem is a slow-cooked mix of meat, wheat, and lentils, blending simplicity and richness. They also make a Veg Haleem so everyone can enjoy something similar, keeping the Iftar table welcoming for all. The Mutton DumBiryani is all about layering rice and marinated mutton, then cooking it slowly, building up the excitement like waiting for Iftar. Dum Ka Murgh is chicken cooked slowly in a tasty sauce, reminding us of the warmth of being together. The hotel makes these dishes with a lot of care, making the Iftar meal a time of celebration, togetherness, and enjoying good food. `2,000 for two. At Hitech City.