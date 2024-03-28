Seek an immersive experience that feeds your soul more than your palate

Just set your culinary expectations to cruise control, and let the ambience be the main course. Rium Café excels in delivering an aquatic atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for a casual outing or a themed celebration. However, when it comes to the food, the cafe treads water. The concept is undeniably charming; dining surrounded by the serenity of marine life is a novel idea that’s hard to resist. However, as we take a plunge into the depths of its offerings, it’s clear that the journey might be more about the ambience than the latter.

The attention to detail in the décor is commendable, with aquariums teeming with exotic fish that captivate your attention. The lighting — soothing blues and soft whites complements the theme, creating a tranquil underwater haven. It’s an Instagrammer’s paradise, with every nook offering a snapshot worthy of envy. However, there were comfort food classics that catered to a wide audience but lacked the innovation one might expect from such a creatively themed café.

The plate of Chicken Wings was a staple at any establishment, the wings were competently prepared but lacked any unusual seasoning or flair that could elevate them outside the workaday. Let’s talk about the Fish and Chips: given the theme, this dish had the potential to be the star of the show. Unfortunately, it was more of a supporting act. The fish was fresh, yet the batter didn’t contain the crispiness needed to make it memorable. The Barbecue Chicken Sandwich was a crowd-pleaser, with the barbecue sauce providing a nice tang. Indeed, a safe choice for those seeking familiar comfort food. The beverages were the highlight of the meal. The Shark Attack Mocktail, with its striking blue hue and fruity punch, was a refreshing escape from the mundane. The Irish Frappe also offered a restorative, creamy and caffeinated kick.

`400 upwards for two. At Banjara Hills.