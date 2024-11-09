Taste of tradition

Overlooking the railway tracks and the 200-year-old landmark, St Andrew’s Church, Chilli Malli is nestled in the heart of the city, with the urban bustle creating a vibrant backdrop. Stepping inside, the noise fades into a comforting, familiar hum, immersing diners in a true South Indian culinary experience. With wooden fixtures, warm lighting, and traditional décor elements, the interiors evoke a dash of old-world Chettinad charm, This restaurant is just the place for those seeking the rich flavours and warmth of Tamil Nadu’s cuisine.

As we settled into our seats, the aroma of spices wafted through the air, hinting at the feast to come. The menu boasts an impressive array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. “The restaurant’s offerings are deeply influenced by the owner’s family roots in Madurai, with some recipes passed down through generations and crafted with love,” says executive chef P Regansuresh.

Comforting traditional staples were served first. The first bites of soft kalakki and fluffy paniyaram set the tone for what’s to come next. Slowly, the plate became a tapestry of delectable foods.