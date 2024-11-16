Let there be wine!

The winemaking process in Egypt relied heavily on manual labour —grapes were crushed by foot in large vats, and the leftover pulp was pressed in linen sacks before being transferred to clay vessels for fermentation. Interestingly, these ancient storage vessels are still made today, sealed with mud from the Nile.

In contrast, Greece and Rome had more favourable climates for grape cultivation, making wine more readily available. The Greeks, in particular, took wine culture to greater heights. Greek physicians even considered wine to be of medicinal properties, and their winemaking expertise spread far and wide.

They carried an active trade of grape genus Vitis Vinifera and planted them in their colonies from the Black Sea to Spain. This is the principal wine-producing plant, with most of the world’s wine still made from varieties of this species. The Greeks made significant strides in winemaking, particularly in the development of clay amphorae, which were used to store and age wine.

This knowledge was inherited by the Romans, who advanced the art of winemaking even further. The city of Pompeii became a hub for the wine industry, and the Romans refined vineyard management techniques. They introduced innovations like pruning, which improved grape yields, and barrels for ageing wine.

In the mid-16th century, Spanish missionaries brought viticulture to Chile and Argentina, and by the 18th century, they also introduced it to Baja California. As European immigration surged in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the modern wine industry grew.

Before the 19th century, the processes of fermentation and spoilage were poorly understood. Both the ancient Greeks and Romans typically consumed their wines within a year of production, often masking spoilage by adding flavourings like honey, herbs, cheese, and saltwater.

However, in the mid-19th century, French chemist Louis Pasteur uncovered the process of fermentation and identified the yeasts involved.

Pasteur also discovered the bacteria responsible for spoiling wine and created a heating technique, later known as pasteurisation, to eliminate these bacteria. Toward the end of the century, advanced techniques were developed to cultivate pure strains of specific yeasts in controlled environments.

India and wine

India’s relationship with fermented beverages dates back thousands of years, but wine has not been as deeply ingrained in the country as in the West. Ancient Indian texts, such as the Rigveda, mention alcoholic drinks like soma and sura, with soma believed to be a fermented beverage.

However, wine’s presence here dates back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, and its influence grew through interactions with Persian and European cultures. Later, Emperor Akbar is said to have employed a dedicated wine taster to ensure the safety and quality of his drink, a common practice among royalty to guard against poisoning.

Serious wine production in India began only in the late 19th century during British colonial rule. Vineyards were planted in regions like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

Today, Nashik, often called the ‘Napa Valley of India,’ has emerged as the wine hub.