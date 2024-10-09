Bobo cafe: A comfy corner to chill with pets, books, coffee at Kochi

At Bobo Cafe, pets chill, parents unwind, and stories come to life. Nestled on KL Bernard Road in Fort Kochi, this unique space brings together the best of three worlds — a vibrant cafe, a cosy bookstore, and a haven for pets.
Started by Kochi-based Midhila Jose, Bobo Cafe’s origins stem from her own experiences as a pet parent.
“I have 12 dogs, and whenever I take them out for grooming sessions, the waiting can be exhausting with little to do to pass the time,” she says.
“It was during one of these visits that I thought, wouldn’t it be a great idea to create a space that caters to both pets and their owners?”
What elevates the cafe are its thoughtfully curated facilities for furry companions. These include separate cubicles that accommodate up to eight small dogs and three larger ones, along with a premium boarding facility for dogs accustomed to indoor living.
For cats, there are eight dedicated boarding cubicles and an additional premium facility. Some pets have even signed up for extended stays of up to 50 days.
There’s also a pet grooming studio, accessories, and a selection of pet food. The premises feature round-the-clock camera surveillance.
There are times when owners travel abroad, and caring for a pet can become a challenge. In such cases, they can drop their pets off here. “It’s not just about keeping the boarded pets in their cubicles; we have dedicated caretakers who take them out for walks as well,” adds Midhila.
As a café, visitors can enjoy a diverse menu featuring everything from soups and sandwiches to salads, pasta, burgers, and more. Their in-house recipes, particularly the ice cream flavours, have gotten many hooked.
For the pets, there’s a specially curated menu that includes tuna chunks and tuna pasta for cats, sardine and white fish gravy for dogs, and much more such dishes.
At the bookstore, one can access a vast selection of reads ranging from sci-fi and fiction novels to comics. This unique touch to the pet café is inspired by Midhila’s family history with books.
“My grandfather started Shantha Bookstores in 1945, and it has remained a fixture in the book world for 78 years. I decided to merge this legacy with Bobo,” she says.
(Written by Smriti Nair)