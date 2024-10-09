Fasting flavours: Explore these traditional thalis with a modern twist

Celebrate Navratri with thoughtfully curated thalis that bring together tradition and taste from top Indian restaurants
As Navratri approaches, many across India prepare to observe the festival with fasting and celebration. This period of spiritual reflection doesn't have to mean sacrificing the enjoyment of good food. Restaurants nationwide are offering carefully curated Navratri thalis that respect fasting traditions while delivering delicious flavors.

These thalis incorporate fasting-friendly ingredients and a variety of dishes to enhance the Navratri dining experience.

1. Keeping up with the festival

Thali at Aahana Resort
Thali at Aahana Resort

Aahana Resort in Jim Corbett has crafted a Navratri thali that reflects the spirit of the festival. The menu includes dishes like Samak ke chawal and Sabudana moongfali ki khichdi, made with organic ingredients from the resort’s farm. The thali emphasizes nutrition and taste, providing a wholesome way to observe the festival while enjoying traditional flavours.

2. Healthy thalis coming your way

Paatra thali
Paatra thali

At Paatra, Jaypee Greens Golf Spa Resort, in Greater Noida, the chefs prepare a Navratri thali without onions or garlic, following satvik principles. The Satvik aahar thali includes Sabudana khichdi, Kuttu ki puri, and Aloo sabzi, complemented by Dahi vada, Fruit raita, and Makhana kheer. The meal ends with a fresh fruit platter.

Priced at ₹1,995++, the thali is presented in a traditional setting, with decor elements that add to the festive mood.

3. Experience unique thalis

Thaali from Taj Mahal hotel
Thaali from Taj Mahal hotel

The Taj Mahal hotel in New Delhi offers a special Navratri thali at its Machan restaurant, featuring Samak ke chawal and Sabudana moongfali ki khichdi. Varq, another restaurant at the hotel, presents a deconstructed thali with dishes like Beetroot vadi and Bhoopyachi kaap. These thalis pay tribute to India's diverse culinary traditions while maintaining a focus on Navratri customs.

