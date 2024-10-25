Take a cue to elevate your mithai gifting this Diwali!

Whether it’s a coffee-lover you are shopping for, or someone who enjoys a touch of indulgence, the Third Wave Coffee hampers cater to a variety of tastes and preferences. Available in different sizes and with a range of prices, these are an ideal choice for making your celebration memorable. While one hamper includes a 250g pack of rich coffee beans, a sleek goat mug, and a pack of chocolate-coated hazelnuts, all beautifully packaged to make a charming gift, another has 10 easy coffee bags, a mug, one pack each of chocolate-coated hazelnuts, a pack of fruit and nut honeycomb barks, and a roasted almond dark chocolate bar, making it the perfect pack to impress. And finally, the third hamper includes a 250g pack of coffee beans, a 350ml French press, and two packs of chocolate-coated hazelnuts for an elevated coffee experience that’s sure to delight.

INR 999 onwards. Available across Third Wave Coffee outlets.