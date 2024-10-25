Take a cue to elevate your mithai gifting this Diwali!

Gone are the days when festive sweets or edible hampers would only mean boxes of kaju katlis, motichoor laddoos, son papdi or plain dry fruits. While dry fruits are more eclectic with added spices, the sweets too have become trendier and fancier. Here is our curated list of a few interesting hampers for your loved ones for this Diwali.
With Diwali just around the corner, ITC Hotels have introduced the Diamanté Collection, Regal Assemblage Collection, Grand Curation Collection, Festive Reserve Collection, and the Signature Mithai Collection. The collections feature chef’s signature mithai boxes, festive tea cakes, Nutmeg nankhatai, nutmeg signature brownies, Fabelle chocolates, and other festive treats. Individual boxes of mithai, brownies, nankhatai or chocolates are also available.
Individual treats: INR 599 onwards. Available online.
Novotel Kolkata’s selection of Bandhan hampers features luxe delights, including handcrafted chocolates, gourmet snacks, exotic teas, dry fruits, and festive sweets, that fuses global and local flavours. Choose from their Classic, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, or Gold hampers according to your budget and requirements.
INR 750 onwards. Available online and at Cafe Joy.
Mithas by Pride is the latest exclusive line of sweets introduced by the Pride Hotels Group, showcasing the expertise of executive chef Shailendra Singh and the hotel’s expert Indian chefs. The confections are made using traditional techniques and the finest ingredients, ensuring a delightful and authentic taste that embodies the essence of celebration throughout India.
INR 399 onwards. Available on pre-order basis at all Pride hotels.
This Diwali, make your gifting even more luxurious with Ether’s exquisite assorted platter, inspired by the enchanting lights of a mystical Indian forest. Curated by Chef Prateek Bakhtiani, this collection features a delightful variety of crafted chocolates, perfect for sharing with loved ones. The assorted platter comes in beautifully customisable boxes, allowing you to personalise your gifts to reflect your unique style. Each chocolate is a limited edition creation, making this a truly special addition to your Diwali celebrations.
INR 7,000. Available online.
Enhance your Diwali celebrations with the Läderach Garnet Diwali Gift Boxes, thoughtfully designed to capture the essence of our tradition. The hampers include decks of cards too, curated specially for the festive parties. The assortment includes assorted pralines and truffles, assorted FrischSchoggi, popcorn, assorted tartu, napolitains, and two decks of cards.
INR 4,200. Available online.
Usher in the festival of lights with Qmin’s exquisite Diwali hampers. Indulge in Twinkling Treasures, featuring assorted chocolates, almond rocks, and chocolate brittles, or choose the Sparkle & Spice hamper filled with decadent mithai, chocolate dates, oat cookies, radiant wonders, glowing treats, glittering surprises, and more to make your celebrations brighter.
INR 600 onwards. Available online.
This Diwali, let your celebrations be as sweet as the festivities themselves with Dough As You Like, one of Kolkata’s premiere destinations for indulgent, innovative desserts. Known for combining modern flair with timeless flavours, Dough As You Like is introducing its Diwali Special – two vibrant, beautifully crafted cakes that are bound to light up your celebrations. Adorned with a stunning rangoli design, the Choco Rangoli Cake blends artistry with decadence. The dual truffle flavour, combining white chocolate and dark chocolate, offers a rich, luxurious treat for dessert lovers, while the compact, yet equally vibrant Bento Cake comes with a special twist – an edible chocolate coin wishing "Happy Diwali." Its unique apple sea salt caramel flavour promises a delightful fusion of sweet and savoury.
Price on request. Available at the stores.
Whether you’re hosting a gathering or attending one, Toujours’ creations are designed to add a touch of indulgence, making your Diwali moments truly memorable. There are signature delights like mendiant bars, and marzipan crackers, besides wholesome treats like naturally sweetened date squares, and Financier Bars in pistachio raspberry and dark chocolate orange. The intricately crafted Rangoli-shaped Diwali cookies are actually delectable vanilla butter cookies. Choose from their curated gift boxes that offer a variety of handcrafted delights including vegan and sugar-free ones.
INR 375 onwards. Available online.
Bored with gifting the usual basket of assorted dry fruits and traditional sweets to your loved ones? This Diwali, elevate your celebrations with the innovative and unique Pataka Popcorn Range by 4700BC, the ultimate gourmet snacking brand. It combines irresistible flavours like chocolate, caramel, and cheese, creating a delightful blend of sweet and salty goodness. The star of this hamper, Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate Popcorn, offers a classic gourmet experience, layered with three exotic chocolates for an indulgent twist. Also included are the Himalayan Salt Caramel and Hawaiian BBQ Cheese flavours, making this Diwali hamper the perfect partner to celebrate the festival of bonds in a truly delightful way.
INR 549. Available online.
Whether it’s a coffee-lover you are shopping for, or someone who enjoys a touch of indulgence, the Third Wave Coffee hampers cater to a variety of tastes and preferences. Available in different sizes and with a range of prices, these are an ideal choice for making your celebration memorable. While one hamper includes a 250g pack of rich coffee beans, a sleek goat mug, and a pack of chocolate-coated hazelnuts, all beautifully packaged to make a charming gift, another has 10 easy coffee bags, a mug, one pack each of chocolate-coated hazelnuts, a pack of fruit and nut honeycomb barks, and a roasted almond dark chocolate bar, making it the perfect pack to impress. And finally, the third hamper includes a 250g pack of coffee beans, a 350ml French press, and two packs of chocolate-coated hazelnuts for an elevated coffee experience that’s sure to delight.
INR 999 onwards. Available across Third Wave Coffee outlets.
Rasayanam dates and saffron are a luxurious and healthful treat, perfect for Diwali gifting. These meticulously selected Al Madina Ajwa Dates and Moroccan Medjul Dates are sourced from the finest farms of Gulf countries and Moroccan lands, ensuring a delectable and nutritious option for health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the Kashmiri saffron is the only ISO certified Kashmiri saffron known for its rich flavour and vibrant colour. It is handpicked and processed with the utmost care to maintain its purity and potency. Share the joy of Diwali with the exquisite and nourishing gift of Rasayanam, a gesture that expresses warmth, love, and care.
INR 2947. Available online.
Golden Tips Chai collection is a pack of six artisanal Indian spice teas of 30gms each– Masala Chai, Ginger Mastea, Saffron Cardamom Tea, Kadak Chai, Cinnamon CTC Tea and Earl Grey Masala Tea. Packed in cylindrical golden Tin Cans with transparent lids and placed in a designer gold-foiled box, most ideal for gifting.
INR 937. Available online.
This Diwali hamper from J Oberoi, a bespoke caterer and sweet maker from Jaipur, Treasure of Sweet and Nuts, is a heartfelt expression of tradition and celebration. Packed inside a beautifully crafted golden box, it’s filled with a colourful selection of sweets, each carefully made with love and attention to detail. From vibrant mithais sprinkled with silver leaf to unique, modern flavours, it’s a treat for the eyes and the palate. Beneath the sweets, the hamper opens to reveal a thoughtful selection of premium coated dry fruits, perfectly packed to add a touch of warmth and indulgence to any festive moment. The box's design, featuring a charming Indian scene with a camel, umbrella, and a golden sunset, adds a special, nostalgic touch to the whole experience.
INR 7000. Available online.
Isvara's Liquid Wisdom Gift Set is a sophisticated one that captures the essence of wellness and wisdom, featuring a gem-studded tea filter to add a touch of opulence to your tea rituals. The hamper consists of a box of Symphony of Spices tea, a box of Royal Brew tea blend and an amethyst gem-studded tea filter.
INR 1700. Available online.
The Star Parivar Family Gift Hamper by MasterChow is a festive gift set perfect for family celebrations. It includes hakka and whole wheat noodles, two cooking sauces, a jar of garlic chilli crisp, and a box of handcrafted besan ladoos for a sweet treat. This hamper is ideal for gifting to those who enjoy cooking and love Indo-Chinese flavours.
INR 1125. Available online.
Introducing FNP's Classic Gift Box of Nutella Nest Baklava-a sweet masterpiece designed to enchant taste buds with its indulgent flavours. Each delicate nest is intricately crafted, filled with the creamy richness of Nutella, and enveloped in layers of flaky pastry. Perfect for those who crave a decadent treat, this gift is a delightful surprise for any occasion, offering a unique twist on traditional baklava.
INR 3299. Available online.
Crafted by Marriott International’s master chefs, Marriott Bonvoy's each box offers an assortment of six artisanal mithais with an option to choose from a premium range of locally flavoured spiced nuts. Among the signature creations are The Rosette, a rose petal-wrapped, 24-karat gold-garnished twist on the classic peda with millet flour and Kerala cardamom; GurMewa, a combination of roasted nuts, cranberry, Kashmiri saffron and black jaggery; and the Golden Laddoo, a crunchy boondi laddoo, paired with pistachios, cranberry, black raisins and garnished with saffron-gold leaf. Other mithais also include The Mango Cocoa Delight, The Classic Chocolate Orange and the guilt-free Le Pistache. Those who enjoy dry fruits, don’t miss out on the irresistible variation box which includes savoury nuts dusted with regional spices such as Almonds coated with Kashmiri ver spices, Pecans with Tamarind and Curry Leaf, Bombay Bhel spiced Cashews with a hint of smoked hickory and kasoori methi, and Mint Cashews.
INR 1700 onwards. Available through WhatsApp chat on +91 97100 82100 or call on +91 11 43169650.
Toscano, the beloved casual-dining Italian restaurant and wine bar, is offering a unique way to celebrate Diwali this year with its curated gift hampers. These hampers bring "The Toscano Experience" right to your doorstep. Available exclusively in Bengaluru and only on pre-order, the Toscano Diwali hampers are a perfect blend of Italian and Indian festivities. Each hamper has a carefully curated selection of gourmet items, including premium Italian pasta, Peranzana olives, sundried tomatoes, green tea, fresh fruits, almond & raisin tea cake, cookies, chocolates rocks, scented candles and more. The hampers come beautifully presented in a wooden Toscano-branded box, making them ideal for gifting or indulging at home.
INR 3199 onwards. Order through +91 7619407979.
Gifting and sharing sweets hold deep significance during festive traditions in Diwali. To make these moments even more memorable, The Baker's Dozen has launched its latest gifting range. This collection offers the perfect fusion of taste and tradition, featuring two standout gift boxes, both presented in elegant, distinctive packaging. The Gourmet Celebrations Gift Box is a luxurious one offering a perfect blend of sweet and savoury indulgences. With a delightful mix of soft muffins, crisp cookies, and artisanal savoury toasts, it is curated to be a feast for the senses and a truly memorable gift for your loved ones. The gift box contains dark chocolate cookies, choco-chip cookies, coconut oat cookies, orange muffins, chocochip muffins, and butter garlic toast. The Handcrafted Cookies Gift Box, on the other hand, brings together the brand's most-loved cookies, each baked to perfection with the finest ingredients. The gift box contains dark chocolate cookies, chocochip cookies, peanut butter cookies, and coconut oat cookies.
INR 299 onwards. Available online.
Craft Coffee's bespoke gifting solutions combine the artistry of handcrafted Criollo chocolates, a distinguished selection of single estate artisanal coffees, and their innovative fermented probiotic bottled coffee brand, Coffucha. With an added emphasis on home brewing solutions and artisanal cups, Craft Coffee presents a comprehensive experience that elevates the joy of savouring a cup of coffee.
INR 799 onwards. Available at all Craft Coffee outlets.
One can avail cutesy, minimalistic Diwali hampers from 7th Heaven's Salt lake and South City Outlets for a quick gifting. The Diwali Specials boasts of brownie bites, baklava, centre-filled chocolates, truffle pops, and cookies. Choose your pick to gift your loved ones!
INR 126 onwards. Available at the Salt Lake and South City outlets only.
This Diwali, Baked in Bombay offers four exclusive hampers, each carefully crafted to provide a delightful balance of sweet and savoury items. The first hamper includes jowar cookies, homemade granola, and savoury gluten-free crackers. The second hamper adds mini chocolate chip cookies to the selection. For those who prefer artisanal bread, the third hamper includes a country loaf sourdough bread, along with homemade granola and a fudgy walnut brownie. The highlight of the collection is the premium hamper, which offers a comprehensive assortment of festive goodies. This luxurious hamper includes a country loaf sourdough bread, jowar cookies, gluten-free crackers, homemade granola, mini chocolate chip cookies, nankhatai, almond biscotti, fudgy walnut brownie, and a choice of sourdough chocolate or vanilla tea cake with chocolate chips.
INR 850 onwards. Available through Instagram.
Patrons can indulge in a diverse assortment of thoughtfully crafted gift hampers by Hyatt Centric Ballygunge. Each hamper offers a delightful blend of traditional and modern treats, making them the perfect gift to share during Diwali. From handcrafted chocolates, cookies, festive goodies to an array of exotic Indian sweets, the carefully curated selection promises to enhance the festive cheer. The hampers are available in a variety of options, named ‘Happiness,’ ‘Delight,’ ‘Joy,’ ‘Bliss,’ and ‘Euphoria.’
INR 900 onwards. Order through +91 6292-307598