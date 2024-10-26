Bon voyage to Germany

When you hear of German food, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Sausages? Bread? Beer? While German cuisine does include these popular dishes, it is so much more than that, as the Oktoberfest tasting table at The Park Hotel recently proved. Called ‘From Bavaria with Love’, the table offered a delicious spread of German delicacies at The Sicca Bar and was truly worth every moment spent. Chef Sebastien Brochardt, who travelled all the way from Germany, elevated the experience with a specially curated menu. We had the chance to speak with him and get a closer look at what the fest has in store.

Speaking about the dishes he prepared for the Oktoberfest Tasting Table, Chef Sebastien says, “It’s a traditional German menu for Oktoberfest. We have German starters like German Eggs, similar to Deviled Eggs, salads like Mixed Salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Red Cabbage with Apples, and Stuffed Mushrooms with Cheese Baked. I brought a few ingredients from home to make preparation easier here.”

Regarding the ingredients, Chef Sebastien explains, “I only brought Sauerkraut from Germany. Other than that, everything is sourced locally. Hyderabad is a great city, and nowadays, you can find almost everything here. The most challenging part was the Meatloaf. Finding the right tools was tough—especially for German pasta, which requires a special tool that didn’t arrive in time. As for ingredients, Hyderabad has everything we need: maida, mushrooms—it’s the same everywhere.”

He also discusses the importance of bread in German cuisine: “In Germany, we have a wide variety of breads, and we don’t use only maida; we add spices and seeds like sunflower and pumpkin. In Germany, you’ll find a baker every 50 metres selling fresh buns. We also have the Pretzel, the most iconic German bread. Today, we have Chicken Soup, Asparagus Soup, and Pumpkin Soup as well.”

For non-vegetarian options, Chef Sebastien shares, “German cuisine is traditionally meat-heavy. While things are changing, the classic dishes are still meat, potatoes, and a touch of veggies. Today, we have different sausages, including pork and chicken, and a traditional meatloaf made with finely minced pork leg and belly, shaped and baked like bread. It’s served with eggs and bread.”

When asked about his impressions of Hyderabad, Chef Sebastien says, “I visited two years ago. I haven’t seen much yet, but I’ve noticed the city’s progress, which is nice. I’m looking forward to exploring the nightlife here.”

After speaking with the chef, we sampled the German delicacies. From Chicken Soup to Pretzels, Deviled Eggs, and Fried Mushrooms—everything was delightful.

The sausages and meatloaf are a must-try for their rich flavours. The Potato Casserole and Lasagna are also highly recommended. For dessert, we savoured Bavarian Cream with Berries—a perfect finish to an authentic German meal.

Story by Shreya Veronica