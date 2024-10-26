Celebrating chefs on International chef day

The world recently celebrated International Chef’s Day, a perfect opportunity to thank the chefs who continuously elevate our dining experiences. In the spirit of generosity and customer appreciation, the chefs at Novotel in Hyderabad Airport hosted a unique brunch. Each chef behind the dishes on the menu was complimented and appreciated for their hard work and creativity. We spoke to Head Chef Amanna Raju, who took us through the brunch spread and shared insights about the Chef’s Day celebration.

Speaking about the significance of International Chef’s Day, Chef Raju said, “It’s a day to truly celebrate the profession and encourage young people to learn about it and take interest. In India, and especially at Novotel Airport, the chef’s profession is highly valued. It’s the new avatar of chefs—unlike the old culture of long hours, the profession is now regulated, just like any other. We have good facilities, and there’s a sense of pride in what we do.” Raju added that 90% of chefs there are young, though there are a few experienced ones too. He expressed, “Young people are joining because of the special privileges available to chefs. The main perks include working in a great environment, facing exciting challenges, expressing creativity, and gaining international exposure.”

Chef Raju also described the brunch menu, saying, “Today’s spread is different from our regular menu. We’ve encouraged all our chefs, from entry-level to executive, to design the dishes themselves. Each dish carries a name tag indicating the chef who created it. For example, Chef Sindhu prepared a salad using molecular gastronomy techniques, presenting a classic salad with a high-end twist. Chef Negi crafted a dish called Negi Murgh Bagheli, a chicken recipe from Uttarakhand inspired by his mother’s cooking. Chef Sai Ram created a Mango and Raspberry dessert. Each chef contributed a unique creation that was presented for the first time.”

When asked if these dishes would be featured in future brunches, Chef Raju shared, “We plan to select some standout recipes and highlight them in upcoming menus, but for today, this menu is exclusive. We have over 50 new dishes. The theme was originality—each chef brought their own style without copying anything. We also organised a financial literacy program for all the chefs. Despite their hard work and earnings, many lack financial knowledge, so we combined learning with fun games to make the day enjoyable.”

Each dish was crafted with passion, and the chefs’ parade at the brunch was truly a sight, with all the chefs gathering to celebrate their creations. It was quite the celebration!

Story by Shreya Veronica