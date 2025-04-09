Pickling in India: more than just a method of preservation

In India, pickling isn’t just about preserving food—it’s a celebration. Every summer, as the first mangoes ripen, homes across the country come alive with the sights and smells of pickling. Families and neighbours gather in courtyards, slicing fruits and vegetables with precision, mixing them with aromatic spices, and packing them into large ceramic jars (martabaans). The process, often spanning several days, is filled with storytelling, laughter, and age-old wisdom passed down through generations.

For many, this annual ritual is as significant as a festival. Women, elders, and even children take part, ensuring the perfect blend of spices and the right amount of sun exposure. While some pickles are famous across India, there are also lesser-known varieties that hold deep cultural significance. Here’s a look at both the well-known and hidden gems of India’s pickling traditions.

1. Mango Pickle (Aam ka Achar) – North India

Perhaps the most iconic of all Indian pickles, aam ka achar is a staple in almost every household. Made with raw mangoes, mustard seeds, and a mix of regional spices, it varies from state to state. In Punjab, it’s fiery and tangy; in Gujarat, a sweeter version exists; while in Uttar Pradesh, it’s soaked in mustard oil for a bold flavour.

2. Avakaya – Andhra Pradesh

This spicy mango pickle is a symbol of summer in Andhra Pradesh. Families prepare massive batches of Avakaya with pungent mustard powder, chili, and sesame oil. Traditionally, the first taste is enjoyed with hot rice and ghee, marking the start of the season.