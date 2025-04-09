Pickling in India: more than just a method of preservation

In India, pickling isn’t just about preserving food—it’s a celebration. Every summer, as the first mangoes ripen, homes across the country come alive with the sights and smells of pickling. Families and neighbours gather in courtyards, slicing fruits and vegetables with precision, mixing them with aromatic spices, and packing them into large ceramic jars (martabaans). The process, often spanning several days, is filled with storytelling, laughter, and age-old wisdom passed down through generations.
For many, this annual ritual is as significant as a festival. Women, elders, and even children take part, ensuring the perfect blend of spices and the right amount of sun exposure. While some pickles are famous across India, there are also lesser-known varieties that hold deep cultural significance. Here’s a look at both the well-known and hidden gems of India’s pickling traditions.
1. Mango Pickle (Aam ka Achar) – North India
Perhaps the most iconic of all Indian pickles, aam ka achar is a staple in almost every household. Made with raw mangoes, mustard seeds, and a mix of regional spices, it varies from state to state. In Punjab, it’s fiery and tangy; in Gujarat, a sweeter version exists; while in Uttar Pradesh, it’s soaked in mustard oil for a bold flavour.
2. Avakaya – Andhra Pradesh
This spicy mango pickle is a symbol of summer in Andhra Pradesh. Families prepare massive batches of Avakaya with pungent mustard powder, chili, and sesame oil. Traditionally, the first taste is enjoyed with hot rice and ghee, marking the start of the season.
3. Pork Pickle – Nagaland & Meghalaya
In the Northeast, where meat is a staple, pork pickles are a community favourite. Made with smoked pork, fiery bhut jolokia chilies, mustard oil, and indigenous spices, this pickle is often shared among friends and families, especially after feasts and festivals.
4. Mahua Flower Pickle – Chhattisgarh
Among Chhattisgarh’s tribal communities, the mahua tree is sacred, and its flowers are used not just for liquor but also for pickles. Sun-dried mahua flowers are pickled with mustard seeds and salt, creating a unique sweet and tangy flavor. This pickle is often exchanged within communities during festivals.
5. Lingri (Fiddlehead Fern) Pickle – Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand
High up in the Himalayas, the tender shoots of the fiddlehead fern (lingri) are foraged in early summer and pickled with mustard and spices. Since fresh vegetables are scarce in winter, this pickle ensures mountain communities have flavourful food year-round.