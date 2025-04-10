This summer menu in Hyderabad is a tribute to nostalgic flavours

Summers and mangoes go hand-in-hand, bringing back sweet childhood memories— summer vacations filled with endless cartoon marathons, outdoor games with friends, and returning home to the refreshing delight of aamras. In India, mangoes are more than just a fruit; they are a celebration. From the delicate flower and raw mango to the ripe, juicy fruit and even the seed, every part finds a purpose.
As households welcome the arrival of the king of fruits, restaurants, too, embrace its sweetness. This week, we visited a coffee house renowned for its nostalgic flavours and seasonal ‘projects.’ Katha’s Project Garmi is a testament to mango’s undisputed reign.
A unique twist on the classic aamras, the Mango Kashmiri kahwa iced tea, delicately garnished with a small flower, pays tribute to the seasonal shift from spring to summer. The drink carried woody undertones that blended seamlessly with the mango’s sweetness. Meanwhile, the Ganna cold brew was reminiscent of a refreshing glass of sugarcane juice on a scorching summer day, its flavour profile perfectly balanced without allowing the sugarcane’s natural sweetness to overpower the drink.
A visit to Katha would be incomplete without their signature eggless French toast. The Mango cream french toast featured fluffy layers of bread sandwiched with mango cream and topped with succulent mango slices made it an unmissable treat. Inspired by the Japanese Shibuya toast, the Mango Honey Butter Toast, crowned with vanilla ice cream, offered the perfect contrast of textures. While the ice cream, dusted with cookie crumbs, delivered a soft, creamy indulgence, the toast—coated with caramel, honey, and mango syrup—provided a crispy, chewy counterpart.
Known for their exquisite croissants, Katha’s mango rendition featured velvety cream cheese and fresh mango slices nestled between flaky layers, garnished with cream and aam papad slivers. But the true showstopper of our tasting was the Coconut & mango bun—a heavenly indulgence. This soft bun, filled with mango syrup and tender coconut cream, was nothing short of perfection.
Whether you’re in the mood for experimental mocktails or fresh takes on classic delights, Project Garmi is a refreshing escape from the summer heat.
`800 for two. At Banjara Hills.