This summer menu in Hyderabad is a tribute to nostalgic flavours

Summers and mangoes go hand-in-hand, bringing back sweet childhood memories— summer vacations filled with endless cartoon marathons, outdoor games with friends, and returning home to the refreshing delight of aamras. In India, mangoes are more than just a fruit; they are a celebration. From the delicate flower and raw mango to the ripe, juicy fruit and even the seed, every part finds a purpose.

As households welcome the arrival of the king of fruits, restaurants, too, embrace its sweetness. This week, we visited a coffee house renowned for its nostalgic flavours and seasonal ‘projects.’ Katha’s Project Garmi is a testament to mango’s undisputed reign.