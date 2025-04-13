4 hacks to perfect basque cheesecake at home

Making Basque cheesecake at home can be quite challenging, despite its seemingly straightforward ingredients and method. Basque cheesecake requires a high baking temperature to achieve its iconic burnt top while maintaining a creamy, custardy interior. Getting the oven temperature just right can be tricky, as most conventional ovens can vary in accuracy.

Fancy a basque cheesecake this weekend? Try these easy hacks

Too little time can lead to a runny centre, while overbaking will result in a dense, dry texture. Finding that perfect balance is essential and often requires practice and careful monitoring. The signature texture of Basque cheesecake is its creamy, almost molten centre encased by a slightly burnt exterior. Achieving this texture can be difficult for home bakers, especially since even a slight variation in baking time can lead to a dry result. The use of high-fat content ingredients, such as cream cheese and heavy cream, can easily become overmixed, leading to a dense instead of a light and airy final product. If you’re making basque cheesecake at home this weekend, try these hacks