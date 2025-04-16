Amla or Indian gooseberry: 7 benefits of adding it to your summer diet

The Indian gooseberry, also known as Amla has always been known for its multi-beneficial factors since the Rig Vedic age. The humble and tangy gooseberry has now emerged as one of the most sought-after potent foods among the young and the old across the globe for the great benefits it brings to the eaters. Having Amla daily during summer can bring many health benefits and keep you healthy and energetic throughout the gruelling season.
With highest concentration of Vitamin C and antioxidants, Amla or gooseberry is one of the cheapest and local fruits, which if consumed daily, can keep you away from not only cold and cough but several other diseases.
High on Vitamin C
Containing 600-700 mg Vitamin C per fruit, amla or gooseberry is a very powerful antioxidant that neutralises free radicals, improves skin health by aiding collagen production and helps the body to absorb iron. The VItamin C also fights cold and cough
Amla boosts immunity
Amla or Indian gooseberry strengthens the immune system, keeps the inflammation levels low and speeds up the body's recovery process after a bout of illness
Amla supports heart health
Amla supports heart health, lowers cholesterol and triglycerides and keeps inflammation levels low. By boosting metabolism and aiding digestion, it also helps in losing belly fat.
Can Amla regrow hair?
It's very good for hair growth since it improves hair follicle health, improving the texture and thickness of hair and preventing premature greying by maintaining melanin production. Since it's rich in iron, calcium and other fatty acids, it also leads to glossy hair.
Amla makes your skin glow
Since it has loads of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, iamla leads to healthy and glowing skin. It cools your stomach and promotes a healthy gut by detoxifying and cleansing the digestive system, flushing out toxins from the body. It also reduces oxidative stress thereby slowing down the signs of ageing.
Amla supports liver function
The beneficial properties in Amla helps in detoxifying the liver, improving its function and health, thereby leading to a better metabolism
Amla improves eyesight
Amla or gooseberry is loaded with carotene that improves eyesight and reduces the risk of macular degeneration. It protects the eyes from oxidative stress too.
Disclaimer: This article only gives generic information and is not at all an alternative for qualified medical advice. Taking advice from a specialist or your doctor for more information is always advisable. Indulge does not claim responsibility for this information