Amla or Indian gooseberry: 7 benefits of adding it to your summer diet

The Indian gooseberry, also known as Amla has always been known for its multi-beneficial factors since the Rig Vedic age. The humble and tangy gooseberry has now emerged as one of the most sought-after potent foods among the young and the old across the globe for the great benefits it brings to the eaters. Having Amla daily during summer can bring many health benefits and keep you healthy and energetic throughout the gruelling season.

Why is eating amla or Indian gooseberry daily good for your overall health?

With highest concentration of Vitamin C and antioxidants, Amla or gooseberry is one of the cheapest and local fruits, which if consumed daily, can keep you away from not only cold and cough but several other diseases.