Four refreshing drinks that will boost your energy this summer!

Let’s face it — summer’s all about long days, high temps and a serious need for a pick-me-up. While you might be tempted to reach for iced soda number three (no judgement), there are other tasty and healthy ways to recharge. These four summer drinks are not just refreshing— they come packed with natural ingredients to lift your energy without the crash. These drinks don’t just taste good — they do good
Coconut water with lemon and chia seeds
Natur’s energy drink but make it fancier. Coconut water is full of electrolytes, perfect for rehydrating after sweating it out in the sun. Bonus: coconut water makes your skin the glowiest it's ever been. Add a squeeze of lemon for a little zing and chia seeds for a slow-burning source of energy and fibre. Shake it all up and sip your way to revitalisation.
Iced Matcha latte
If you simply cannot survive without caffeine—first of all, get a hold of yourself. Second of all, don’t worry, we got you. Matcha brings the caffeine — but with L-theanine, so the energy hit is smoother and longer-lasting than coffee. An iced matcha latter with almond or oat milk is the ultimated afternoon cooler that also boosts focus.
Watermelon mint juice
Watermelon is 90% water, loaded with natural sugars and super refreshing. Blend it with fresh mint for a cooling, hydrating drink that gives you a quick natural energy kick — without added or caffeine. It’s like summer in a glass.
Sattu sherbet
This desi superdrink is making a comeback and rightly so. Made with roasted gram flour, lemon, salt and a touch of jaggery, sattu sherbert cools you down and keeps you full. It’s rich in protein, iron and fibre — basically, your grandma’s energy shake disguised as a delicious, earthy thirst-quencher.