Four refreshing drinks that will boost your energy this summer!

Let’s face it — summer’s all about long days, high temps and a serious need for a pick-me-up. While you might be tempted to reach for iced soda number three (no judgement), there are other tasty and healthy ways to recharge. These four summer drinks are not just refreshing— they come packed with natural ingredients to lift your energy without the crash. These drinks don’t just taste good — they do good

Coconut water with lemon and chia seeds

Natur’s energy drink but make it fancier. Coconut water is full of electrolytes, perfect for rehydrating after sweating it out in the sun. Bonus: coconut water makes your skin the glowiest it's ever been. Add a squeeze of lemon for a little zing and chia seeds for a slow-burning source of energy and fibre. Shake it all up and sip your way to revitalisation.